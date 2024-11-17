This offseason, Tua Tagovailoa lost weight in hopes of being more mobile so he could run and extend plays. The problem I’m having is that while extending plays, he doesn’t take care of the ball and exposes himself to taking extra hits.

He has had some fumbles the last few weeks, and he’s lucky that many of those fumbles were recovered by his own teammates, especially today in the win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The problem is that he won’t get as lucky in the coming weeks if he doesn’t take care of the ball better.

The other issue is he takes extra hits and sacks. He should throw the ball away if he has to. He took a few sacks against the Los Angeles Rams last Monday Night. One of them cost the Dolphins a chance at a potential long-field goal, and with the way Jason Sanders has kicked this year, take the points when you can.

Plus, he risks getting another concussion or injury, and with his history of injuries, you would think he would be more cautious about this.

He has done a much better job of stepping up and moving out of the pocket when he has to make a play, like the play he made to Jaylen Waddle to extend the drive in the first half to set up a field goal. However, he also took a sack and had a fumble.

I like how he tries to extend a play, but he has to be careful, especially with the game’s situation. He needs to throw the ball away if they are in field goal range, or if it’s second down, don’t make a bad play worse. Sometimes, he extends a play that looks good, like the play to Waddle on Sunday.

I think I’m just not used to Tagovailoa being this way. I think he should play within himself. He doesn’t have to be like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, or Lamar Jackson because that’s not who he is.

He’s a quarterback who plays on timing and rhythm. There is nothing wrong with that, in my opinion. Joe Montana was that way. I’m not trying to say Tagovailoa can be Montana because he’s not, but I am saying that being a quarterback who throws on timing and rhythm can be successful. He also can try to extend plays, but be smart about it and protect the ball and, importantly, yourself.