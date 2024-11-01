Joe Montana Ranks as a Top Business Investor Among NFL Stars

New data from Swoop Funding reveals that American football stars are making the biggest impact on the global investment scene.

On average, 4.7 million businesses start every year in the US, highlighting a strong entrepreneurial landscape.

Joe Montana, Larry Fitzgerald, and Kelvin Beachum Jr. rank as the NFL’s top three celebrity investors, publicly backing companies worldwide.

As the US start-up ecosystem continues to expand, securing funding has emerged as a critical factor for new businesses aiming to thrive and compete in today’s market.

A new report by Swoop Funding has discovered the American football stars, highlighting those who have made the most significant contributions to the investment landscape.

This ranking, based on publicly disclosed investments sourced from Crunchbase**, the startup and investment database, highlights the celebrities who are actively shaping the world of business and entrepreneurship.

Additionally, the experts utilized Brandwatch***, an online sentiment analysis tool, to assess public perceptions and ensure that these investments are backed by celebrities with a positive public reputation.