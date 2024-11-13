Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson react to Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins taking down Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. Later, Unc and Ocho discuss the Dolphins playoff chances and believe they could make the postseason if they utilize Odell Beckham Jr. more and Tua stays healthy and Ocho believes Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals can still make the playoffs.