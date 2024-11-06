Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson call for Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins to tank the rest of the season after their 6th loss in 7 games to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Later, Unc and Ocho answer all of your questions in Q and Aye and Ocho sympathizes with Dallas Cowboys fans.
Related Posts
Mike McDaniel says Plan is for Skylar Thompson to Start vs Minnesota
October 12, 2022
Miami Dolphins Offseason Predictions and Potential Moves
January 24, 2024
Grier: More Talks with Ogbah than Gesicki Thus Far
March 2, 2022