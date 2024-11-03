The Miami Dolphins visit the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, November 3rd. If you are wondering how to watch or listen to the game LIVE, the various ways are below.

TV: NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV CLICK HERE to sign up.

If you live locally in South Florida, you can watch on CBS 4.

View the TV Map Below to see if the game is on locally in your area.

Radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio Ch 382 CLICK HERE to listen to SiriusXM Online if you have an online account.

If you live locally in South Florida, you can listen on Teristeral Radio at Fox Sports 940 AM or Big 105.9 FM.

Post-Game Show: We here at DolphinsTalk.com will have a LIVE Post-Game Show once when the game ends with Mike Oliva and Tom Ernisse. Join us live on our DolphinsTalk.com YouTube Channel CLICK HERE

The Dolphins’ season at 2-5 is falling apart, and this is the last-ditch effort to pull a miracle turnaround and salvage the 2024 campaign. On the other hand, a win here and the Buffalo Bills all but lock up the AFC East. The Dolphins have lost 14 of 16 to Buffalo and haven’t won in Orchard Park since Christmas Eve of 2016.

The Dolphins will be without Kader Kohou, Julian Hill, Zach Sieler, and Jevon Holland. For Miami to win, they will most likely need to score upwards of 30 points and have their best offensive performance of the season. On defense, can Miami stop Josh Allen? Since Allen entered the NFL, he has all but owned Miami, having some of his biggest games ever against the Dolphins’ defense.

A loss this week, and Miami can start looking towards the draft and preparing for the offseason. A win and they will keep hope alive or a miracle turnaround.

Here are some Articles below to get you ready for this week’s game