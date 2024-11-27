The Miami Dolphins travel to Lambeau Field on Thanksgiving for the team’s hardest test of the year so far. The Packers are very talented and will surely present a number of challenges. The weather will challenge Miami in ways that have proven to be the team’s kryptonite in recent history.

At some point, something has to give. Is Miami finally ready to break narratives, or is this another fraudulent run that will ultimately end in disappointment? Only the Dolphins can prove the doubters wrong, but will they?

This type of big road game in the cold has been historically rough to watch as a Dolphins fan. The Miami Dolphins have a record of 0-10 in games played under 30 degrees over the last 10 years. Finding a way to break that trend would be so massive for the mentality of future teams. Not only do you gain the belief that winning on the road in the playoffs is feasible, but you could also gain confidence going into those matchups. It’s pretty simple: if the Dolphins want to believe they can do something special past December, it has to start now. Win any way possible.

Tua has been much maligned for his performance in the cold and, more importantly, his road record vs playoff teams. Historically, as of last season, Tua has been 7-14 vs. playoff teams. Since returning from his most recent concussion, Tua has shown great growth and promised that things may be different. The only way to prove to the fans and national media you can do it is by winning in spots like this. Short week, on the road, in the cold, the 8-3 Packers waiting in the pool’s deep end. A big-time performance in this spot changes Everything. The type of win that moves him into a different tier of player.

I have no doubt that Anthony Weaver will eventually be a head coach. Shutting down the Packers with a statement defensive performance could be a staple on his resume as he looks to lead a franchise in the future. The defense has been solid, even with what seems like constant injuries. Weaver has been multiple with his personnel while getting the most out of the players he has available each week. Show the world what you can do when facing a top running back, multiple good wide receivers, and a franchise quarterback.

Mike McDaniel has captured the hearts of many, but he has also garnered the narrative of being the guy who outsmarts himself. There have been plenty of conversations about him not being able to lead a group of men. Beating his former colleague with the odds stacked against him would show the team’s belief in the offensive guru.

Winning on Thursday keeps Miami in the hunt, but it also does so much more. It proves that the Dolphins have turned the corner. It proves they have finally grown into a mentally tough team capable of hanging with the big dogs. Weather, record, primetime, narratives, belief, none of it matters when the ball is kicked off. This is the chance to change everything.