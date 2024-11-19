Overall, the Miami Dolphins defense has been playing well. They rank in the top fifteen in a number of defensive categories, including overall defense (10th), passing defense (8th), and rushing defense (12th). However, one thing has been missing: impact plays in close games that change momentum. These usually occur late in the game when the defense needs to make a big stop to either maintain the momentum or steal it from the opponent.

We just saw this instance when the Miami Dolphins beat the Las Vegas Raiders 34-19 on Sunday afternoon, but the offense delivered an impactful game-sealing play. Late in the fourth quarter, the Miami Dolphins were up 24-19 with under 4 minutes to go. The goal here is to kill the clock or put points on the board. Typically in past games we would see the Dolphins go three and out and give the opposing offense plenty of time to drive down the field and score to take the lead and win the game.

In this instance, Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (28/36 288 3/0 127.8) found TE Jonnu Smith (6/101/2) alone behind the defense for a 57-yard score, increasing the lead to 34-19. The defense needs to make these types of impact plays on the flip side, such as forcing a turnover or a pivotal sack to end the drive. If the Dolphins’ offense had not scored here, the Raiders would have had roughly 2 minutes to drive and score a touchdown to take the lead.

On the drive before this one, the offense scored on a short run by Achane to the outside. The ensuing series by the defense would have been an opportune time for an impact play. However, they allowed the Raiders to drive down the field fairly quickly to score on a short pass from Quarterback Gardner Minshew to running back Ameer Abdullah, shrinking the lead back down to 5. On this touchdown, defensive back Kader Kohou missed an open-field tackle, which would have prevented the touchdown.

We have not seen this type of moment from the defense this year. Yes, the defense intercepted Quarterback Gardner Minshew after the aforementioned touchdown to Smith. However, the lead was back to eleven at this point. When the Miami Dolphins played the Arizona Cardinals, the offense was finally able to put something together with Tua being back from injury, but they could not make that one defensive play to change the tide of the game, and Arizona ended up driving down the field and kicking a field goal for the win.

If the Miami Dolphins’ hope is to string wins together and make a final bid for the playoffs, the defense must come up with impactful, game-changing plays to aid the offense, which is currently utilizing long, methodical drives to score.

If the Miami Dolphins can maintain their current level of offensive efficiency and the defense adds a few more impact plays to their resume. The Miami Dolphins will have a slim but decent chance to make the playoffs!