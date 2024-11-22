This may seem like a simple question, but it deserves to be asked because we’re sitting here at 4-6, reflecting on what could’ve been. We’d be in a much better position if we had just one or two more wins. And despite the early struggles, there’s now a renewed sense of optimism. But who do we credit for this optimism?

The players have made it clear that this is a player-led team. But is that the case? The more we look at how the season has unfolded, the more we realize that this may very well be true.

The season started rocky, with several contributing factors. The most obvious was Tua’s concussion, which led to his placement on IR. Then there was the front office’s mismanagement—whether it was not securing a reliable backup quarterback or letting key players like Andrew Van Ginkel go (who’s having a career year under Brian Flores in Minnesota, by the way).

Given all of this, it would’ve been easy for this team to fold—especially after a 2-6 start and the Super Bowl aspirations that seemed to be slipping away. But that’s not what we saw. Instead, this team has rallied together and got on a little bit of a winning streak. Even when the offense struggled to score, the defense stepped up, holding opponents to field goals and punts. And now, with Tua back at the helm, the offense is clicking, and the team is playing more complementary football than ever.

Tua’s return didn’t just elevate the players though—it also sparked Mike McDaniel. There was an undeniable fog over the team during Tua’s absence, and it was especially noticeable with McDaniel. He seemed out of sync, searching for answers and, at times, even going away from his aggressive play-calling tendencies. Whether that was a lack of trust in his players or a dip in his confidence, the team’s identity was clearly missing. But with Tua back, McDaniel seems to have his swagger back.

Finally, one of the most significant improvements in recent weeks has been the reduction in penalties. While Mike McDaniel has made it clear he will no longer tolerate mistakes that hurt the team, I truly believe Tua’s leadership is a major factor in getting the ship back on course. He holds himself to a high standard, and he demands the same from his teammates.

Tua and fellow leaders like Calais Campbell and Jalen Ramsey have made a point to hold regular team meetings. These are the leaders who hold the team accountable and set the tone. If we can maintain this intensity on both sides of the ball and get a few more key players back, there’s no reason we can’t compete with any team left on our schedule. And who knows? Maybe, just maybe, we can finally end the 24-year playoff win drought that has loomed over this franchise.