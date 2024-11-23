With the recent injuries and inconsistent play we’ve seen from both the cornerback and safety groups, it’s interesting that we haven’t seen more of cornerback Nik Needham (who surprisingly is one of the longest-tenured players with the Dolphins, along with tight end Durham Smythe and kicker Jason Sanders) especially since he started taking snaps at safety earlier this year.

The big problem with that idea is that he is on our practice squad and would need to be elevated to the active roster. But is it something the Miami Dolphins should look at? Especially knowing that Mike McDaniel will do what is best for the team, even if it means benching (then eventually releasing) one of this year’s team captains, David Long, for inconsistent play.

Might we need to do the same with another veteran on the team? Hmm…

Now, I understand that we have our 2023 second-round pick, Cam Smith, competing with 2024 undrafted free agent Storm Duck for the backup cornerback role while Kendall Fuller is sidelined for a second game following his second concussion of the season. But Needham can play in the slot (and outside, for that matter) and is a solid tackler, so he is a great depth piece for Anthony Weaver and the cornerback room. Albeit, he is not needed enough to elevate him, so might there be room at the safety position?

While safety is not Needham’s natural position, he is still relatively young, solid in coverage (or at least was), and always seemed to play when he was called upon.

As you may have noticed, veteran safety Jordan Poyer has lost a step (or two) in a critical position that requires covering large areas of space, and it seems to haunt us at least a couple of plays each game.

However, Marcus Maye has done a solid job when called upon and may just be the starter opposite Jevon Holland in the very near future. Furthermore (and even more detrimental to a potential Needham comeback this year) is rookie safety Patrick McMorris, who we drafted in the 6th round of the 2024 NFL Draft, is closer and closer to making his way back from IR.

With all this in mind, there’s no scenario where they would need to elevate him, but I not-so-secretly want to see him back out there in some capacity. I think we owe it to Needham to give him some snaps because he has been removed from his injury for over two years and has had very little playing time since. He needs it for his confidence in terms of his ability and the psychological aspect of trusting your body after an Achilles tear.

This may be a pipedream of mine but I can’t help but wonder, will we ever Needham this year?