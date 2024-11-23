What has contributed to the recent success of the Miami Dolphins? Is it their ability to find opportunity through adversity mindset, or is it simply the competition they’ve faced in recent weeks?

What started as an abysmal season—due to a lack of a proper training camp and key injuries early on—has evolved into an offense that’s once again exciting to watch. However, it’s not quite in the same thrilling fashion we’ve come to expect under Head Coach Mike McDaniel.

The explosive, splash plays we’ve grown accustomed to from Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have given way to long, sustained drives led by a healthy dose of De’Von Achane, with the offense now taking what the defense gives them.

You might wonder: was this shift an organic change? Not at all. But it was a necessary one and, in hindsight, perhaps the only silver lining to Tua Tagovailoa’s time on injured reserve due to his concussion.

Had Tua been out for just 1-2 games, it may not have been enough to prompt Mike McDaniel and Frank Smith to alter their offensive philosophy. However, being without Tua for over a month forced the coaching staff to find new ways to attack defenses—like finally utilizing their talented Tight End Jonnu Smith, which teams will now have to game plan for.

This is what winning football looks like, and it’s what we’ve been hoping to see more of from McDaniel. The best part of it all is that (in theory) the big plays will come, especially when more teams have to start respecting our short passing game and our running game.

As we’ve seen in previous years, the flashy, all-or-nothing plays were exciting—until they weren’t, especially in the postseason. Now, with a more versatile offense, the Dolphins may have found the perfect formula to overcome their past shortcomings and go on a run.