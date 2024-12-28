Happy Holiday from Scott and Alex of the Two Old Dolfans Podcast. We hope this time brings you peace and joy. The Dolphins gave us all a win on Sunday against the 49ers, despite the tough pick from these two. Sometimes it’s great to be wrong. One of our brights spots of the year sealed the deal with his best run of the year, and we celebrate it. What else did we pull out of the game in Miami? Let’s spend some time talking about Tyreek Hill. How will the Phins fare in freezing cold Cleveland? Scott has a strong recommendation to close things out in One Cool Thing.