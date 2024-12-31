NFL Insider Albert Breer reports there have been murmurs of front office changes in Miami.

Breer Said: “Elsewhere, I’d be pretty surprised if there was a change in Philly after the year the Eagles have had. On the GM side, there have been at least murmurs of front-office shuffling in Indianapolis and Miami.”

Chris Grier has been part of the Dolphins’ front office since 2000 and has been the team’s general manager since 2016.

With one game left in the season and the Dolphins unlikely to make the playoffs, the 2024 season will go down as a major disappointment. Since Mike Tannenbaum left the organization in 2018 and Chris Grier has had full control, the rebuild that Grier has overseen has failed to produce a playoff victory or a division title.

He hired a head coach who sued the organization. He was part of the front office that tampered with Sean Payton and Tom Brady not once but twice, costing Miami multiple draft picks.

This past offseason, he gave big-money contracts to Jaylen Waddle (who had his worst season as a professional) and Tua Tagovailoa(who has missed five games already and may miss his 6th on Sunday), as well as let players like Andrew Van Ginkel, Robert Hunt, and Christian Wilkins leave as free agents without replacing them.

Hunt has not missed one snap for the Panthers this season; Van Ginkel has 11.5 sacks, two interceptions, and two touchdowns. And with Wilkins being injured with the Raidres, Miami will no longer receive a 3rd round comp pick; it has fallen to a 4th rounder.

Grier’s refusal to address the offensive line has hurt this team for many years. This year, Miami’s lack of a competent backup quarterback to replace his injury-prone starting quarterback should (or if) he go down is the sole reason it will more than likely miss the playoffs.

While Breer may have heard murmurs, there are also countless reports out there that Chris Grier is safe in his position as the team’s general manager. So I don’t think we will see a change at either head coach or general manager for the Dolphins.

That said, if the Dolphins do not win anything of consequence in 2025, Stephen Ross may need to make a change at general manager.