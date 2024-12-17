For the past month, my Wife has been asking what I want for Christmas, and each time she asks, I politely reply –

“Nothing. I have everything I need in my life. We have our children and our health. What more could I possibly need or want?”

What else is a grown man supposed to say when the things you truly value most in your life are family and health?

Contrary to that sentiment, there is a 13-year-old boy deep within me who only yearns for the success of his beloved football team year after year.

To put some things in context, my first memories of anything having to do with sports are in relation to the Miami Dolphins, and the only other person who I’ve ever considered to be a childhood hero next to my Father is Dan Marino.

My passion for this team runs deep, and it’s never faded despite having to cope year after year with disappointment and expectations that continuously fall short.

Talk about being in a bad relationship.

So, if I would answer truthfully to what I really want for Christmas, I would reply –

“I want the Miami Dolphins to win the Super Bowl before I die.”

Since this isn’t feasible for anyone to deliver other than those directly involved with the Franchise, each passing year, I start to question more and more if this a reality that we’ve been dealt as a fan base for all of us that weren’t around in 1972 or 1973 or if the satisfaction of achieving it one day will make the wait worth it.

Is this what it felt like all those years for the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago Cubs?

What’s on the other side of that? Are we ever going to know? I’m not losing faith, but doubt is closing in.

A little piece of that optimistic 13-year-old deep within me fades more and more by the game, and Sunday’s loss against Houston was about as picturesque as it gets in trying to illustrate what that feels like.

So, someone, anyone, please tell Santa that we’ve been good and all we want for Christmas is the Lombardi Trophy at some point in our lifetime.

We’re not even asking for it to be this year. We know it’s late in the season, and there probably isn’t time, but please keep us in mind for next Christmas.