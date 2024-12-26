Today, on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is flying solo on this post-Christmas episode, breaking down the latest news and rumors surrounding the Miami Dolphins. Mike opens the show by talking about Bradley Chubb being shut down for the remainder of the season and his future in Miami in 2025. Mike goes through all of the options and discusses what is the most likely. Then Mike spends a few quick seconds on Miami’s playoff chances and what they look like. After that, Mike discusses Anthony Weaver and whether he will get a head coaching job this offseason and leave the Dolphins. Then, Mike talks about a 2025 New Year’s Resolution that Dolphins fans must have regarding Andrew Van Ginkel. This episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast includes all this and more. Remember to like, comment, and subscribe for more updates and insights on the latest Miami Dolphins and NFL news!

