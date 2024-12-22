Alex and Scott connect virtually to record an episode late in the week. Because some time has passed since the Texans loss, they don’t spend a lot of time talking about the game, but don’t leave out the obvious flaws that caused it, and take a few moments to appreciate the players who excelled. They discuss the upcoming 49ers game, and make their predictions on it. Most importantly, they discuss what they would say to our owner, Mr. Ross, if given the opportunity. What would the Two Old Dolphins encourage him to change in order to give us all hope on winning a championship? They ran out of time for our “one cool thing” segment, but promise after the Holiday we will resume it.