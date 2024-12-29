Adam Schefter on ESPN Sunday NFL Countdown reports Tua Tagovailoa is not expected to play today. Saying, “He’s more banged up than people realize.”

Skylar Thompson will be the backup quarterback today vs Cleveland.

Tua Tagovailoa is not expected to play today, @AdamSchefter said on NFL Countdown. Understandable since he’s doubtful. “He’s more banged up than people realize,” Adam said. Tyler Huntley apparently gets his fourth start of the season with slim playoff chance at stake. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) December 29, 2024

The Dolphins were 1-3 in four games without Tua earlier this season, and the offense played very poorly.

Since 2022, in games, Tua hasn’t started; Miami has struggled mightily in games started by Skylar Thompson, Teddy Bridgewater, and Tyler Huntley.

On Friday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported that the Dolphins plan on/want to re-sign Tyler Huntley to be the backup QB in 2025, which is head-scratching. After that report came out, Miami did some PR cleanup, saying they would like to bring Huntley back to “compete” for the backup job.

That makes little sense, though, as Miami is currently $12 million over the cap heading into 2025. Re-signing Huntley and then spending good money on another quarterback wouldn’t be wise and would eat up a lot of cap space for a team that will have many holes to fill after the season.

Most people believe Miami should let Huntley walk, and they should invest money in a quality backup quarterback, the likes of Gardner Minshew, Joe Flacco, Mac Jones, or someone along the lines like that.

It appears that the Dolphins want to go cheap in paying their backup QB in 2025 and are fine with Tyler Huntley. Which will be another roll of the dice next season should Tua get hurt and miss time, as Miami will not have a capable backup QB on the roster to keep the team afloat.