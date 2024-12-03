Was anybody else’s Thanksgiving buzz cut short by the Miami Dolphins last week?

Asking for a friend because mine sure was.

Neither the adrenaline from running a 5K or the fulfillment of successfully frying a 10 LB pig for the first time or the satisfaction of frying another Bourbon soaked Turkey could cut through the distaste left in my palate after watching our beloved Miami Dolphins come up short yet again.

Seriously. How many times do we have to continue to watch the same movie?!

Amidst all the gratitude shown throughout the day amongst Family, Friends, and Loved Ones, I forgot to say thank you to the NFL Schedule Makers for the gift that keeps on giving.

A Primetime Game on the Road in Cold Weather.

So as they say, better late than never; thank you to the NFL Schedule Makers for reminding us as Dennis Green once poetically said:

“They are who we thought they were!”

Ladies and gentlemen, all the supposed narratives that we were breaking this past week are absolutely true.

We are Pretenders and not Contenders.

Not just this season but the past 3 seasons under Mike McDaniel.

We’ve all seen the numbers against Playoff Teams and .500 Teams. There is no need to dive into the math of it.

Men lie, Women lie, Numbers don’t lie.

Championships aren’t won in September or October under the blistering sideline over at Hard Rock Stadium, where the roof was designed to smoke out our opponents.

No, they are won in December, January, and February under brutally cold conditions where only the mentally tough are equipped to withstand the conditions and excel when the pressure is at its greatest.

As they say, pressure busts pipes, and in that scenario, Stephen Ross needs to find a way to put a reputable Plumber on our payroll because we have been crumbling under pressure for far too long.

Perhaps Dean Martin was on to something:

I really can’t stay (but baby, its cold outside)

I’ve got to go away (but baby, its cold outside)

So until the narrative is actually disproven, count on the Miami Dolphins going away when it gets cold outside.