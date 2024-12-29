Things aren’t looking so hot for our Miami Dolphins as they prepare to keep their season alive with a game on the road this Sunday against the Browns at 4:05. It looks like it will be a battle of the backup quarterbacks as Cleveland looks to start Dorian Thompson-Robinson for the second straight game, taking on Tyler “Snoop” Huntley of the Dolphins.

Regular starter Tua Tagovailoa was downgraded to doubtful with a hip injury on the report this Saturday. When things start looking up for the Dolphins, it seems like we can’t get out of our own way.

It all started with Tua’s concussion in September, which halted the trajectory of our season. From that point on, it’s been an uphill battle to stay alive in the playoff mix. The Dolphins weren’t too successful without Tua Tagovailoa under center this season, as they accounted for a 1-3 record without the Pro Bowl quarterback. Tyler Huntley was acquired in mid-September following the injury to Tagovailoa but ultimately didn’t fill the void that Tua left when he went down.

After watching a month of Tyler Huntley on the Dolphins, it seemed evident that Mike McDaniel was underutilizing him and playing strict, conservative football with the former Raven taking the snaps.

Huntley struggled to maintain a chemistry with his receivers and only found the endzone a few times over his three starts. Now, fast forward to later in the year; we are right back to square one. Any chance at the post-season seems out of reach, and the starting Dolphins quarterback looks to sit this one out, barring any unforeseen changes before kickoff.

The Miami Dolphins look to face a battered and beaten Cleveland Browns team that doesn’t have much to play for, hoping to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. The Browns will be without their star running back, Nick Chubb, as well, which should take some pressure off of the front seven of Miami. If the Dolphins’ defense can pick up where they left off the last few weeks, they should have no problem shutting down the Bronwns reserves.

Conditions for this game shouldn’t be too crazy. Earlier in the year, it was speculated that this could be one of the cold-weather games that could come back to haunt Miami. If the Dolphins want any chance of winning, they need to emphasize the ground game and control the clock, as they have done lately. Feed the backs and play safe football with a fresh quarterback at the helm.

Star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle looks to be a game-time decision as he continues to nurse a knee injury from a few weeks ago. Our 7-8 Miami Dolphins need all the help they can get if they want any hopes of making it back to .500 on the year. With a Broncos loss to the Bengals in Overtime on Saturday night, the Dolphins’ path to playoffs gets faintly more hopeful.

However, for all the cards to fall in place for Miami, they still need some losses from the Colts tomorrow and the Bengals and Broncos next week. The fate of the rest of the season is in the hands of Mike McDaniel, as he should prepare his team for their biggest game of the year while they are mathematically still alive in the Wild Card hunt.