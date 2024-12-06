Jevon Holland has been a key part of the Miami Dolphins defense since being drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. In his first two seasons, Holland displayed the versatility, football IQ, and leadership that made him one of the NFL’s rising stars at safety. However, in his contract year, Holland’s performance has regressed, raising the question of whether he deserves a top-market extension.

As top safety contracts continue to rise—led by Antoine Winfield Jr.’s league-high $21 million per year—Holland’s case is muddied by his current season’s inconsistencies. The Dolphins must evaluate whether his prior success and potential outweigh his struggles in 2024.

The Case for Paying Holland

Elite Production in Previous Seasons

Holland’s first two seasons set the foundation for his value. He established himself as one of the league’s most complete safeties, excelling in deep coverage, blitzing, and run support. He was particularly impactful in 2022, registering over 95 tackles, multiple interceptions, and several passes defended. His ability to function as the “quarterback” of the secondary added intangible value beyond the stat sheet.

Holland’s versatility allows him to play multiple roles in the Dolphins’ defense, a trait shared by players like Derwin James and Minkah Fitzpatrick, who earn $19 million and $18.25 million per year, respectively. While Holland’s production has been lower in 2024, his previous track record suggests he has the tools to return to form.

Leadership and Football IQ

Holland’s maturity and football IQ make him invaluable. At just 24, he has already emerged as a vocal leader on the defense, often responsible for pre-snap adjustments and ensuring proper communication across the secondary. These leadership qualities are harder to quantify but contribute significantly to his overall value.

Market Trends Favor Holland

The safety market is expanding, with stars like Antoine Winfield Jr. and Derwin James setting new benchmarks. Players with lesser versatility or production than Holland, such as Jessie Bates III ($16 million annually) and Kyle Dugger ($14.5 million annually), have secured sizable deals. Even if Miami doesn’t view Holland as a top-tier safety, his age and potential should warrant at least a mid-tier extension in the $14-16 million per year range.

The Case Against a Top-Market Deal

2024 Regression

Holland’s struggles this season cannot be ignored. Despite flashes of brilliance, he has been less consistent in coverage and tackling, with missed assignments leading to costly plays. Holland has failed to produce the big moments that typically define elite safeties, such as game-changing interceptions or key stops in critical situations.

For comparison, players like Winfield and Fitzpatrick consistently deliver impact plays, justifying their hefty contracts. Holland’s current season puts him closer to the performance level of mid-market players like Marcus Williams ($14 million annually) or Budda Baker ($14.1 million annually). Paying top dollar for a player in a slump could be a risky proposition.

Cap Constraints

The Dolphins are already managing a tight salary cap, with massive contracts allocated to stars like Tyreek Hill, Tua Tagovailoa, Bradley Chubb, and Jalen Ramsey. Committing $18-21 million annually to Holland could make it harder for Miami to address other areas of need, such as the trenches.

Safety as a Non-Premium Position

While top safeties have redefined the position, it remains a lower priority compared to quarterback, edge rusher, and cornerback. The Dolphins could explore drafting a safety or signing a mid-tier veteran at a fraction of Holland’s potential cost. The success of rookies and younger players across the league suggests that a replacement could provide sufficient value at a lower cost.

It says a lot about the success of players like Brandon Jones and DeShon Elliots’ success this season on other teams and cheaper contracts compared to those Miami brought in.

Many great safeties play on cheap contracts.

The Soft Narrative

A new narrative possibly linked to Jevon Holland who was critical of former defensive coordinator Vic Fangio who is engineering the Eagles defense just fine. Former teammates are coming out and calling out the Dolphins, the Dolphins can’t tackle, and don’t show up in Primetime. This is not to say Holland is soft but there is no knowing the extent of these rumors and narratives.

Conclusion: A Middle-Ground Solution

Jevon Holland’s situation presents a dilemma. His early career success, versatility, and leadership suggest he has the potential to be one of the NFL’s premier safeties. However, his down season raises concerns about committing to a top-market deal. The Dolphins should consider offering a team-friendly extension in the range of $14-16 million annually, with incentives tied to performance. This approach rewards Holland for his past contributions while protecting the team against long-term financial risk.

Holland’s ability to rebound will determine whether he can join the ranks of players like Minkah Fitzpatrick, Antoine Winfield Jr., and Derwin James. For now, Miami must balance his upside with the realities of a salary-cap-driven league. A carefully structured contract could allow the Dolphins to retain one of their most promising defenders while maintaining flexibility for future roster moves.