The opponents Miami will face in 2025 are now official and confirmed. The NFL Schedule will come out in May.
HOME
Buffalo
NY Jets
New England
Cincinnati
Baltimore
LA Chargers
New Orleans
Tampa Bay
Washington
ROAD
Buffalo
NY Jets
New England
Cleveland
Pittsburgh
Indianapolis
Atlanta
Carolina.
Next season’s opponents for the Dolphins pic.twitter.com/mfGYCCIbtB
— NFL Nerd (@NerdingonNFL) December 29, 2024
Earlier this month, a report from Relevo, a Spanish sports website based in Madrid, states that the Miami Dolphins will play a home game in Spain next season at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. The report says this game may be played in October or November, with November being the most likely month.