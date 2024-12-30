The opponents Miami will face in 2025 are now official and confirmed. The NFL Schedule will come out in May.

HOME

Buffalo

NY Jets

New England

Cincinnati

Baltimore

LA Chargers

New Orleans

Tampa Bay

Washington

ROAD

Buffalo

NY Jets

New England

Cleveland

Pittsburgh

Indianapolis

Atlanta

Carolina.

Next season’s opponents for the Dolphins pic.twitter.com/mfGYCCIbtB — NFL Nerd (@NerdingonNFL) December 29, 2024

Earlier this month, a report from Relevo, a Spanish sports website based in Madrid, states that the Miami Dolphins will play a home game in Spain next season at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. The report says this game may be played in October or November, with November being the most likely month.