The Miami Dolphins waived quarterback Skylar Thompson Saturday afternoon. It wasn’t a huge surprise to me that the Dolphins parted with him, but why on earth did it take you so long to do so?

The warning signs were there in training camp, and in the preseason, Thompson had regressed and was even or slightly better than incumbent Mike White. The Dolphins kept Thompson over White to save them more money under the salary cap. Still, the reality is both players should have been cut before the season, and the Dolphins should have been more aggressive in finding a backup quarterback.

Thompson looked lost and unprepared in his only season start against the Seattle Seahawks, a game in which he got hurt. Then the Dolphins signed Tyler Huntley, and he played reasonably in the games he played, but then he got hurt. Then Thompson botched a handoff exchange in a game against the New England Patriots just a few weeks ago, and it was returned for a touchdown. Then, when Huntley returned from IR, head coach Mike McDaniel named Huntley the backup, and Thompson’s days numbered.

It’s sad it took the Dolphins this long to find out that Thompson wasn’t a capable backup quarterback. If they had done something about this in August, maybe the Dolphins could have done a better job in the games Tua Tagovailoa missed with a concussion, but the Dolphins just hoped things would get better and ignored what they saw. Frankly, it’s one reason if owner Stephen Ross wants to make household changes that I would support 100%.

The backup quarterback is the most important position to fill to have someone in case the starter goes down to help out. The Dolphins have failed for the last 4 years to find that player. Honestly, they haven’t had a good backup since Matt Moore. Jacoby Brissett failed. Teddy Bridgewater couldn’t cut it. Thompson regressed, and White has always been an up-and-down quarterback in his career.

Thompson was just a case of someone failing to develop after a promising start in the 2022 preseason and then winning a regular season game to put the Dolphins in the playoffs. Then almost beat the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round.

Thompson just never developed, and the Dolphins waited too long to do something. The problem with this regime is they wait too long for things like this on the roster and don’t have the foresight. It makes you wonder if the Dolphins can’t figure out the backup quarterback position, then can they see what we see on the field with this aging roster and overpaid talent all we are getting is average play.

As the season winds down, Stephen Ross must consider this: Will he wait until next year, too late, to make the move?