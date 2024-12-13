The Miami Dolphins and Odell Beckham Jr have agreed to mutually part ways, and the Dolphins have released him according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

The #Dolphins and three-time Pro Bowl WR Odell Beckham Jr. have mutually agreed to part ways, per sources. Beckham is hoping for more opportunities elsewhere and the team is granting his release. He’ll be on waivers until Monday. pic.twitter.com/kR1eEDyA1S — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 13, 2024

Beckham signed a 1-year deal worth up to $8.25 million. The base salary was $3 million.

Beckman just turned 32 in November and has been one of the most prolific wide receivers in the NFL since entering the league in 2014. He has started 97 of 110 games and has 59 career touchdowns. In 2023, he played in 14 games, started 6, and had 35 receptions for 565 yards and three touchdowns.

Beckham won a Super Bowl with the Rams; in a game, he caught a touchdown and also injured his knee, which caused him to miss the 2022 season. He is a 2X-Second Team All-Pro, 3X Pro Bowl player, who was also the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2014. He has previously played with the Giants, Browns, Rams, and Ravens.

There was hope in the offseason that Beckham would complement Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in this offseason, but at the time of signing, Beckham was injured, and that didn’t come out until months later. He was limited in training camp and missed the first month or so of the season.

Many questioned general manager Chris Grier as to why he signed Beckham knowing he was injured.

With Beckham now gone, it will give an opportunity to rookie Malik Washington and veteran River Cracraft the final month of the season to see the field more.