Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that the Dolphins inquired about trading for quarterback Andy Dalton of the Carolina Panthers in September after Tua suffered his concussion. However, those talks led nowhere and did not lead to a trade.

Jackson goes on to say that, per his sources, the Dolphins appreciate his skill set of Dalton.

Dalton will be a free agent after this season. The Dolphins like him a lot and may consider him for Tua’s primary backup in 2025.

Dalton will turn 38 in late October. The Cincinnati Bengals selected him in the second round of the 2011 draft. He has played for the Bengals, Cowboys, Bears, Saints, and Panthers. He is a three-time Pro Bowl player who has 253 career touchdowns and 150 interceptions.

Dalton started five games for Carolina this season and threw seven touchdowns and six interceptions.

It will be interesting to see how Miami addresses the backup quarterback position in the offseason now, with Tua suffering another injury and missing key games late in the 2024 season. With an injury-prone starting QB who has a long history of missing games, Miami must have a solid backup quarterback who can come in and be expected to start multiple games without the team taking a big step back.

Many believe Miami cannot go into the 2025 season with an unproven backup quarterback because of Tua’s history of missing time. They almost need a starting quarterback-level backup. Dalton would check that box, but it would be costly for the Dolphins, and Dalton wouldn’t come cheap.

With Tyler Huntley‘s strong performance against Cleveland on Sunday, some think he may be the clubhouse leader who will be re-signed as Tua’s primary backup. Others, though, have doubts because Cleveland was a non-competitive team, and it is tough to take anything away from that game.

There was also a report last week from Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald that the Dolphins have told Huntley and his agent they want him back next year. The assumption was as the primary backup to Tua, but it may be to compete for the backup position or as the 3rd stringer.

Dante Collinelli of the 33rd Team and DolphinsTalk.com broke down the film of Huntley vs Cleveland and had this to say: “Huntley finished with 0.24 EPA per dropback, the highest mark by a Dolphins backup in the McDaniel era. It’s the first time a Dolphins’ backup quarterback has finished with a positive EPA per DB in that span. The next closest was Skylar Thompson against the Vikings in 2022 (-0.01).

It’s also tied for the sixth-best mark in a game this season from any Dolphins quarterback, with Tua Tagovailoa occupying the top five spots. In Huntley’s previous starts, he had a -0.37 and -0.07 EPA per DB against the Titans and Colts, respectively.

The most surprising part of Huntley’s performance was it should mostly attributed to personal growth on Huntley’s part, not something Miami changed schematically. Sure, there were small tweaks.

The most notable one was the increase in under-center plays. The Dolphins ran 17 plays under center, their sixth-most of the season, accounting for 0.82 EPA per dropback. Ironically, the Dolphins’ most under-center snaps came in one of Huntley’s other starts vs. the Colts.

Miami ran 31 snaps from under center in that game — the most of the McDaniel era — but only finished with a -0.84 EPA per dropback. Huntley’s timing on under-center-play-action looks was way off in that game, but that wasn’t the case Sunday.

Huntley was also pushing the ball downfield on these reps. Huntley’s 11-yard average depth of target on those reps is tied for the fourth-highest mark of the season.

That’s a pretty small sample size because Miami doesn’t throw many under-center-play-action passes — just 42 all season. Still, it was an easy way for Miami to get the ball downfield with a backup quarterback.

The other small change was Miami’s increased use of empty formations. This is less of a Huntley-specific trend and more of a season-wide one. The Dolphins used empty on 32.4% of snaps against the Browns, their fifth-highest mark of the season.

However, five of Miami’s top six empty usage rates have come since Week 10. The only outlier is the team’s Week 2 loss against Buffalo. Empty allowed Huntley to get a clear picture of the defense pre-snap and make confident decisions post-snap.

His best throw of the day came from empty. The Dolphins faced third and 8 and were still up just 6-3 in the third quarter.”