In this episode of DolphinsTalk Weekly, Kevin recaps and shares his thoughts on Miami’s thrilling victory over the NY Jets last Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive. Kevin recaps the game, shares his thoughts, and discusses Miami’s season with four games left.—All this and more will be on this week’s DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern.





