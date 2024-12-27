The Miami Dolphins’ Week 16 injury report has taken fans on a wild ride, as usual, but this time, it didn’t include quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who seemed to dodge the questionable designation matrix. However, wide receiver Tyreek Hill couldn’t escape the spotlight. His status was a hot topic, with the Dolphins listing him as questionable due to a curious combination of ‘wrist/personal’ on Friday. This followed a week of shifting participation levels: no practice Wednesday, full participation Thursday, and then limited action Friday.

Back to the field, where the Dolphins’ injury saga doesn’t stop at Hill. The long-snapper position has officially waved goodbye to Blake Ferguson for the season. It wasn’t exactly a shocker after the team signed Jake McQuaide earlier this week, and head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that Ferguson was being shut down for the rest of the season. When your long-snapper makes headlines, you know the injury report is deep.

The wide receiver lineup is looking shaky, too. Jaylen Waddle and Dee Eskridge, both grappling with knee injuries, are doubtful for this week. Their potential absence has sparked speculation about who might step up from the practice squad. Will it be Erik Ezukanma, Tarik Black, or the seasoned Isaiah McKenzie? Whoever it is, let’s hope they’re ready to run routes like their lives depend on it because Waddle’s explosive presence isn’t exactly replaceable.

Meanwhile, five players join Hill in the “questionable” category, including offensive tackles Terron Armstead (knee) and Kendall Lamm (back). Lamm, at least, participated fully in Friday’s practice, a glimmer of hope for a Dolphins offensive line that desperately needs some stability. Over on the defensive side, Bradley Chubb and Cameron Goode are still parked on the Reserve/PUP list, waiting to see whether their practice window translates into game action. The Dolphins must activate them by the middle of next week or resign themselves to keeping them benched for the season.

Coach McDaniel gave his best optimism-laced non-answers when discussing Chubb and Goode’s potential return. “It was good stuff out there,” he quipped, before cautiously adding that the team isn’t ruling anything out. Translation? Check back later and cross your fingers. For now, Goode is looking slightly ahead in the recovery race, having fully participated in Friday’s practice, while Chubb was limited.

On the bright side, Tua’s practice week seems to have gone smoothly. He was a full participant Friday after starting the week in a limited capacity, and McDaniel assured reporters that Tua’s preparation for this game hadn’t been affected.

Now, flipping the script to the 49ers injury report—because it takes two teams to tango—their camp has its own set of issues. They ruled out running back Isaac Guerendo and star tackle Trent Williams, which could leave their offense scrambling a bit. Patrick Taylor is expected to step into the running back role, adding yet another twist to their patchwork backfield.

Defensive end Nick Bosa is listed as questionable but managed a limited practice Friday after sitting out earlier in the week. Fellow defenders Dre Greenlaw (Achilles/knee) and Robert Beal Jr. (ankle) also received the dreaded “questionable” tag. Beal’s addition to the injury report on Friday raises some eyebrows, though it’s unclear how much it will impact their defensive schemes.

Injury reports like these are a lot like plot twists in a soap opera. One day, everyone seems healthy and ready to go, and the next, a “wrist/personal” line or a sudden “ankle” listing throws fans into a frenzy. But that’s the beauty of football—and for those like Lara Karson who see the strategic (and lucrative) side of it, it’s all part of the fun. Whether you’re watching for the love of the game or placing bets on Tyreek Hill catching touchdowns with one hand and a splinted wrist, Week 16 promises plenty of action.