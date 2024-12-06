The 5-7 Miami Dolphins take on their division rival, the New York Jets, at home this Sunday. The matchup is another must-win game for the Dolphins as they attempt to overcome their dismal 2-6 start. This will be the first meeting between these teams this season as both franchises search for a spark in their disappointing campaigns. While the Dolphins are favored, their inconsistency throughout the season leaves fans hesitant. Here are Miami’s keys to victory at home against their division rival.

Pressure Rodgers

The Jets’ offense has struggled all season due to poor pass protection, Aaron Rodgers‘ limited mobility, and frequent miscommunications. A once-promising team has suffered a complete fallout, with Rodgers unable to replicate the magic of his Green Bay days. Miami’s pass rush, however, has been improving. Rookie standout Chop Robinson has sparked the defensive line with his recent production. Though not as dominant as last season, the Dolphins pass rush could get a much-needed boost with the potential returns of Bradley Chubb and Cameron Goode. If the Dolphins can consistently pressure Rodgers, they could force turnovers and capitalize on the Jets’ mistakes—a key formula for victory.

Start Fast

The Dolphins’ loss last week was largely due to a disastrous first half, where they fell behind by 24 points to the Packers. Starting slow has been a recurring issue for Miami, often leaving them scrambling to recover. This week, a quick start is crucial. Taking an early lead would neutralize the Jets’ running game and allow Miami to play loose and free—a scenario where they typically excel. The Dolphins have shown they can win games they’re expected to, but struggles in primetime and against stronger opponents highlight their vulnerability. Controlling the game from the outset is essential.

Once Again: Get Back to the Run

The Jets’ defense allows 126.3 rushing yards per game, making this an opportune matchup for Miami to reestablish their ground game. If the Dolphins hope to run the table and sneak into the playoffs, controlling the clock and winning the battle in the trenches will be critical. Teams that can run effectively often dominate late in the season and make noise in the playoffs. Miami’s recent struggles in the run game stem partially from Austin Jackson’s absence, as well as an inability to generate consistent yardage between the tackles. Against a Jets team with a vulnerable run defense, expect the Dolphins to utilize all three of their running backs in an effort to get back on track.

The Dolphins have a golden opportunity to keep their slim playoff hopes alive by defeating the Jets at home. By pressuring Rodgers, starting fast, and re-establishing their run game, Miami can control the tempo and avoid costly mistakes. This game could set the tone for a strong finish to the season—or cement their place as an underwhelming underachiever. Victory on Sunday is not just about beating a struggling rival; it’s about proving that the Dolphins can rise above adversity and compete when it matters most.