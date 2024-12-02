Games in the NFL are won and lost in the trenches in December and January. You can have all of the great skill position players you want on both sides of the ball, but if you don’t have good trench play on the offensive and defensive lines, it will catch up with you late in the season, and your season will eventually crumble. That’s been a problem with the Miami Dolphins for years, and it’s one of many reasons they fall short or collapse at the end of the season.

On Thursday Night against the Green Bay Packers, the Dolphins had a chance to get back in the game down 27-11 in the 4th quarter and had 2nd and goal at the 1-yard line, but an all too familiar theme for the Dolphins underhead coach Mike McDaniel happened in which they couldn’t gain a yard in a critical situation.

First, the Dolphins got stuffed for no gain on a run and then threw two straight incompletions. After the game, McDaniel said he regretted the play calling, but he has been doing this for 3 years and hasn’t learned his lesson. The Dolphins as a franchise haven’t learned their lessons from situations like this where they need to get a short-yardage play. You can say all you want about not having a big physical running back, and that may be true, but to me, it starts with the offensive line.

This group has been on the roster for the last few years except for center Aaron Brewer, but I’m not giving him a free pass on this because he’s supposed to be a good run blocker. Liam Eichenberg, Robert Jones, Terron Armstead, Kendal Lamm, and Austin Jackson have been with this team for the past few years, and this group isn’t cutting it.

I realize Jackson is done for the season and has improved, but they weren’t physical with him. This group on offense needs to be rebuilt. After the season, Eichenberg, Jones, Isaiah Wynn, and Lamm are all free agents and shouldn’t be resigned. Lamm has already been on record to say this will be his last season. Eichenberg has been a starting because he was a former second-round pick, but it hasn’t worked out, and the Dolphins need to move on.

Armstead is 33 years old and will be 34 next year. He is playing arguably the best season of his career, possibly, but he’s had durability issues, and the Dolphins can get out of his contract in the off-season. Plus, they drafted his replacement, Patrick Paul, in last year’s draft, and I would like to see him play in the last five games to see what the Dolphins have in him and have him develop, especially with the season done.

The offensive line, while better than we give them credit for at times, crumbles against good teams, and Thursday night’s game against the Packers was the latest example. General manager Chris Grier and coach McDaniel have seen this but have looked the other way. That is malpractice on their end, and frankly, it should give owner Stephen Ross a reason to fire them at the end of the season.

The Dolphins have Brewer and Jackson returning next, and they have been good players. We don’t know what they have in Paul, but he is a big physical human being, the question is can he be a foundational piece on this offensive line. People will say the Dolphins should have resigned Robert Hunt, but they weren’t physically in short-yardage situations with him, which will be my response.

Remember when the Dolphins had Tony Sparano as their coach? That’s the last time they have had a tough-minded head coach who believed in winning in the trenches. They invested in offensive linemen and ground-out games with tough physical play when he was the coach.

I know it didn’t translate into overall success, but it would be scary if they had that type of commitment to go with their offensive skills players. I remember when the Dolphins controlled the ball for 45 minutes in a game. If the Dolphins had that type of offense late in the season with their skilled players, this team could be taken more seriously, and you would probably see better results.

The defensive line is another issue I have with this team. They lost Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis in free agency last year and replaced them with many players on one-year contracts: Benito Jones, Deshawn Hand, and Calais Campbell. Campbell has played very well, but he’s 38 years old, and the team might release him as soon as they are mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. Hand has played well at times but is more of a rotational player. Jones hasn’t done much.

The Dolphins didn’t draft a defensive tackle last year despite losing two of their top defensive tackles. The Dolphins have Zach Seiler, and he is a good player, but he needs someone next to him to take the pressure off of him.

The Dolphins don’t have any young players to collapse the pocket and push the guard and center back outside of Seiler, who is about to turn 30. The Dolphins are getting gashed in the running game, and they aren’t freeing up opportunities for their pass rushers and linebackers to make plays. It’s one of the reasons this defense has fallen off compared to last year.

I know they have issues at inside linebacker and safety, but just like on offense, it all starts up front on defense. Remember when the Dolphins had a good defense in the late 1990s into the turn of the century? It was because they had a player like Tim Bowens with Daryl Gardener or Larry Chester to help push the pocket and free up other defenders to make a play or force the quarterback to make a mistake. That’s not happening with this group.

It was happening last year, but our free-agent losses have hurt the defense up front. Grier did nothing to help this group other than sign a bunch of players to one-year contracts.

If the Dolphins want to shed the soft label, they need to rebuild the line of scrimmage play because what they have isn’t working and hasn’t for years.

You look at the top contenders: the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, and Detroit Lions. Those teams have invested in their foundation at the line of scrimmage. Heck, the Los Angeles Chargers, who are going to make the playoffs, are building a tough, physical offensive line, and I wouldn’t want to play them in January.

The Dolphins have extra draft picks this year and not a lot of money under the cap, so they must do what they can to invest in their offensive and defensive lines. They can’t bring back the same group and hope it changes because it won’t change.

The fans and the analysts see it. The problem is Grier and McDaniel don’t see it, and they have been in denial so maybe the change should start there, and this team can move forward. This off-season goal should be to find more tough physical players at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. They should avoid finding more playmakers because they have plenty of them. The Dolphins need to find tough-minded players and that could help change things with this football team.