It wasn’t pretty for the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon, but in this league, a win is a win, especially when the playoffs are on the line. The Dolphins still don’t look like a threat to make any run down the stretch of this season, yet a gritty win against a division rival is something to build off of. The Dolphins eliminated the Jets and moved Tua to 6-0 vs their division rival. Tua and Rodgers had a quarterback battle for the ages, both going for over 325 yards and no turnovers. After a gritty win here are some things to note from this game and down the stretch.

Tua is Elite

This is no longer up for debate, not only was Tua nearly perfect again but with his back against the wall led two huge game tying drives and ultimately the game winning drive in overtime. Tua threw for 331 yards and 2 touchdowns and overcame poor defensive play, many penalties, and, once again, the inability to run the ball. Tua did a great job in extending plays and, as always, throwing with precision. Take away the penalties and miscommunications, and Tua and the Dolphins score 50 today. Tua must continue his elite play down the stretch and will get this team into the playoffs.

Tua Tagovailoa stats since returning from concussion: 15 TDS 1 INT, 1,973 Yards (282 YPG), 76% completion percentage, 112.5 Passer Rating

Where’s the Rushing Attack?

The Dolphins managed 44 yards on the ground today and an average of 2.3 yards per carry. That isn’t very good. For a team so good on the ground a year ago, the Dolphins can seem to get anything going, whether on the inside or even the outside. The Dolphins have to figure this out down the stretch to elevate this offense and take some of the pressure off of their quarterback.

Defense Stays Sleeping

The defense allowed 402 yards to the Jets, Aaron Rodgers‘s first 300-yard passing game in three years and four yards per carry. The same story of the season was true: missed tackles, missed assignments, limited pass rush, and interesting play calling. Too many times, the Dolphins have seen themselves getting beat due to soft coverage, especially when blitzing. The Dolphins’ defense has to figure something out if they want to sneak into the playoffs. The pass rush should gain a boost with Bradley Chubb‘s return, but that will not solve all the defense’s problems.

Extra Notes

–Patrick Paul did a fine job filling in for Armstead (Hopefully, Armstead can get healthy, and maybe Paul can slide to Right Tackle).

–Jason Sanders continues to prove his worth despite an early missed extra point.

–Malik Washington is a weapon, a great blocking receiver, and an explosive playmaker.

-Special Teams was lights out.

–Jevon Holland continues to regress.

–Zach Sieler is an animal.

-Hill and Waddle dominate.

-Jonnu comes through when it matters most: 3 receptions for 44 yards and the game-winning touchdown in overtime.

All in all, this is another Dolphins win in their march to miraculously make the playoffs. Today, they handled business and will look to do the same next week in Houston. If the Dolphins play the way they did today, it will be hard to see them coming away with a victory vs the Texans’ explosive offense, but hey, this is the NFL. Any given Sunday. It’s always a good day when the Dolphins beat the Jets, but this win means nothing if they can’t put together another win next weekend.