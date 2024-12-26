Several times this year, I wrote that the Miami Dolphins should shut down pass rusher Bradley Chubb. I didn’t feel playing him with the season going nowhere was worth the risk. The Dolphins did the right thing, shutting him down for the season on Tuesday because he wasn’t ready to play. They let him continue his rehab and get ready for training camp.

There has been some talk that the Dolphins could try to get out of Chubb’s contract because there is an out if they release him with a post-June 1st designation.

They could save $20 million after June 1st but would have a cap hit of $18 million next year. I think that would be a mistake. I understand that Chubb has torn his ACLs a few times in his career, but you can’t have enough pass rushers on your team.

The Dolphins drafted Chop Robinson in the first round this year, and he has played better as the season went on and has 6.5 sacks; not bad for a player that a lot of people questioned why the Dolphins drafted him. The thought of having Robinson with Chubb and Jaelan Phillips appeals to me for this defense.

Phillips returned from his torn Achilles Tendon and played to start the season, but he tore his ACL and missed the rest of the season.

If they all return and are healthy, the Dolphins could potentially have one of the league’s best trios of pass rushers next year. Chubb had one of the best seasons of his career last year until he tore his knee at the end of the year, and it was sad to see him get hurt after such a great season.

The Dolphins will be up against the cap next year, but it’s not as bad as people make it out to be. They are currently projected to be $4 million under the cap, and that number could rise after the salary cap figures come in before free agency starts with last year’s new TV contracts.

The Dolphins should try to work something out with Chubb if they can.

The Dolphins’ pass rush suffered this year, which was expected because of Phillips and Chubb’s injuries. It wasn’t fair to expect Robinson to have double-digit sacks, but he has developed very well throughout the season and should continue to improve.

If you pair Robinson with Chubb and Phillips, it will be a tough trio to potentially contain. It’s something the Dolphins need to think about strongly. They have other big needs and don’t make a pass rusher another one if you let Chubb go.