When the Miami Dolphins were 2-6, there was talk the team was entertaining talks to trading defensive lineman Calais Campbell and in fact, had an offer from the Baltimore Ravens for a 5th-round pick in 2026. Still, head coach Mike McDaniel insisted they not trade him because he was too valuable to the team as a leader and felt the team could go on a run to make the playoffs.

I admire McDaniel for standing up for one of the leaders on the team, and the Dolphins did win 3 in a row, but it’s a tall ask to think the Dolphins would make a run at the playoffs, considering how competitive the AFC is. On top of that, the Dolphins still had to go play the Green Bay Packers and Houston Texans, playoff teams, on the road. They also had the San Francisco 49ers, who were the Super Bowl runner-up a year ago but are having a down, injury-plagued season.

If the Dolphins had won two of those games, I would have felt they could make the playoffs, but of course, they didn’t beat the Packers or Texans. Anyone thinking they can make the playoffs is delusional needs a reality check, and, frankly, is stupid because it’s not happening.

There is talk the Dolphins will release Campbell once they are eliminated from playoff contention. Well, if that’s the case, then why wait just release the 38-year-old Campbell and let him catch on with a team to try to give him the championship he wants to get to wrap up a potential Hall of Fame career

Campbell has been a leader on and off the field for the team. He also shows that at 38 years old, he can still play at a high level, but I don’t think the Dolphins should keep him around, do him good, and let him go. I would not even activate him on Sunday. The Dolphins are playing out the season and will decide what changes will be made. Campbell won’t be coming back, and they should let some younger players play and get experience to see if they have a potential future with the team next year.

I know he signed with his hometown team, which had aspirations to win a Super Bowl, but things aren’t working out in the win column. Campbell has been everything the Dolphins and the fans had hoped for, and probably more. I honestly wasn’t sure what to expect from him at 38 years old. He’s the exact opposite of Jordan Poyer, who is clearly done and should be on the bench.

I’ve enjoyed watching Campbell play. He’s been a great leader and a true competitor, but it’s time to let him go and let him sign with a contender so he can have a chance to win a Super Bowl and not waste his final three weeks on a team trying to end the season and miss the playoffs.