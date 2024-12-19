Today, on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike and Ian “Big E” Berger have their annual Christmas Spectacular Holiday Show. The guys discuss all of the latest news around the Miami Dolphins. They talk about Miami’s loss to the Houston Texans, ending their playoff chances in 2024. They discuss what went wrong in the game and all season and why this organization can never get it right and succeed. They are visited by special guests who make surprise appearances; they play the name game and look ahead to this weekend’s game vs San Francisco. This episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast includes all this and more. Remember to like, comment, and subscribe for more updates and insights on the latest Miami Dolphins and NFL news!

