It’s week 14 of the NFL season and the Miami Dolphins finally get their first of two cracks at the New York Jets. The New England Patriots have always been the division rival I hate the most, probably from the 20 years of pain I’ve had to suffer living in New England. Recently though, the New York Jets have been creeping closer to taking over that title. This is directly caused by the overhype this team has received from media outlets (looking at you ESPN). If it were up to Mike Greenberg and friends, the Jets would have been handed the Lombardi Trophy back in September. Seeing this team in shambles warms my heart.

The Dolphins enter this week’s contest with their season/playoff hopes on life support. Many fans have already started to read the will on this team but I’m not ready…not quite yet. Call me delusional, that’s ok. I’m not hurting anyone (but myself) by holding out hope that a miraculous run is loading. With all of that said, let’s look at the matchup.

Miami Offense vs Jets Defense

The Jets defense is still stout. They currently rank third overall in total defense (Pass 2nd, Rush 20th). Lately though there have been some points to be had. In their last three games Jets opponents have averaged 28.3 points per game. (Cardinals, Colts, Seahawks,11th, 16th and 23rd respectively).There are also reports out of New York that the Hold Merchant himself, Sauce Gardner, is likely to miss the game.

The Dolphins have to get back to running the football in this game. The first step in doing that is to control Quinnen Williams. Easier said than done for sure. I think it’s imperative that Miami gets back to finding space off tackle and on the edges.

If Sauce is out for the Jets, which it looks like he will be based on his doubtful designation, then the Dolphins should get an immediate boost. While I personally think Sauce is overrated, anytime a team’s number one corner is out it’s significant. The Dolphins passing game has been pretty good as of late, and if Gardner does in fact miss this game then more safety attention is likely to be on Hill and Waddle so Jonnu Smith should continue to feast.

Jets Offense vs Miami Defense

I’ve loved a lot of what Miami has done on defense this season but it seems once again the injury bug has found its way to this side of the ball the last few weeks. Thankfully though, it’s looking like that may be changing. Kendall Fuller is expected to make his return to the lineup this week after missing the last several weeks due to a concussion. Bradley Chubb and Cameron Goode, while unlikely to play this week, have both had their 21 day practice windows opened up and did practice some this week so edge reinforcements are on the way soon.

Another Jets injury of note could also be of help to the Dolphins this week. Breece Hall injured his knee last week and has been a nonparticipant at practice this week. His status for this game is currently doubtful giving the Jets offense one less weapons.

The Dolphins need to pressure Aaron Rodgers (thank you Captain Obvious). Rodgers is not the guy he was three years ago. Rodgers has not been good this year. Most 41 year old quarterbacks aren’t. Knock him down a few times, make him disinterested. At 3-9 that shouldn’t take much.

Prediction

I actually think the Dolphins win comfortably in this one. I know it’s a division game and those always tend to be close, but at home with a few extra days to prepare and if the Dolphins can jump on them early, which I think they will, then the Dolphins win this one going away. I think it’s the time of year when some of the NY Jets will start making business decisions when it comes to their bodies. Miami takes advantage of that and get back in the win column with a 31-16 win.