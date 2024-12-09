The Miami Dolphins escaped Hard Rock Stadium with a crucial division win. If you are anything like me, the win was far from something to be excited about. The Dolphins will head into Houston next week with playoff hopes still in sight, but it’s hard to imagine things going right long enough to move hope into reality. There is a chance, but I fear we all know how this story ends.

My first takeaway from Sunday’s game is the goal line situations. Can somebody please explain why Mike McDaniel is running short-yardage power run plays with 180-pound Devon Achane? Does he know he has Jalen Wright and a proven tough runner in Jeff Wilson on the roster?

Make no mistake, Achane is a really good back in this league. But he’s being asked to do things at the goal line he isn’t built to do. Achane is a back that needs space to use the things he was drafted for, speed and vision. If McDaniel doesn’t see the issue with his personnel usage on short yardage runs we have deeper problems.

Defense continues to hinder this team. I don’t remember the tackling being as bad as it is now early in the season. Specifically the safety position. Poyer and Holland have been atrocious all season, but especially lately. We have talked about Poyer and how bad it’s been with his age and play speed, but what happened to Jevon Holland? In a contract year, I was expecting pro bowl-level play from Holland. He has all the physical tools and has shown flashes of brilliance in the past, but it seems as if each game his play is hitting new lows.

Along with Safety, the linebackers, minus Jordan Brooks, have been abysmal since week 1. Cant cover backs in the flat, tackling, bad gap discipline, etc. Very little pass rush, Sieler and Campbell have been great up front but without Chubb and Phillips its ugly.

Let’s give Patrick Paul some flowers. Paul is a mountain of a man who has a chance to be a special player. I thought he held up in pass pro excellent today. He’s a body mover in the run game, and the concerns over technique look to be less and less.

Seeing Armstead emotional on the bench after not being able to play with the bad knee moved me. He’s been historically hurt over his career, but when healthy, he has been a truly great player. His leadership looks like it has really helped Paul grow.

Aaron Brewer is the best player on the offensive line. I counted at least five pancake blocks Sunday from the center in his first year with the Dolphins. He has a knack for finding help with the interior when Rob or Liam are out-leveraged. His athleticism jumps off the tape when they get him out in space as a blocker. He should have an excellent career in Miami if his stellar play continues.

What was with all the breakdowns in the secondary? Poor tackling from the safety position is one thing, but guys running wide open downfield is something we haven’t seen a ton of all year. Was it poor communication or a lack of effort? Jalen Ramsey had his roughest day as a Dolphin covering Garret Wilson, but it seemed like there was somebody running every drive with no white jerseys in sight. That sort of thing will not fly when covering Nico Collins next week in Houston. Fix it!

It ended up being enough to win on the back of the franchise quarterback, but winning four more games in a row, including Houston and San Fran, is going to be a tall task. The defense needs a major overhaul next year, and paying Jevon Holland would be a big mistake. Chris Grier has failed to build a roster tough enough to compete with the elite class of the NFL. He needs to be fired, and the new GM should be given the chance to evaluate Mike McDaniel for better or worse. The dream is still alive, but it’s hanging by a thread.