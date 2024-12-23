The Miami Dolphins played their most complete game of the season in a 29-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Despite the impressive performance, the Dolphins received no outside help in their playoff aspirations this week. However, the victory at home provides a foundation for optimism as they approach their final two must-win games.

Key Performances

Several standout performances propelled the Dolphins to victory:

De’Von Achane : 191 scrimmage yards, 6 receptions, and a touchdown, continuing his breakout season and setting a franchise record for running back receptions in a single season with 76, surpassing Terry Kirby.

: 191 scrimmage yards, 6 receptions, and a touchdown, continuing his breakout season and setting a franchise record for running back receptions in a single season with 76, surpassing Terry Kirby. Jonnu Smith : 6 receptions for 62 yards, breaking Dolphins’ single-season records for tight end receptions and receiving yards (76 Receptions 802 yards)

: 6 receptions for 62 yards, breaking Dolphins’ single-season records for tight end receptions and receiving yards (76 Receptions 802 yards) Jordyn Brooks : 7 total tackles, including a critical sack.

: 7 total tackles, including a critical sack. Kader Kohou : Secured the game-winning interception.

: Secured the game-winning interception. Jason Sanders: Third career 5-for-5 field goal performance, accounting for 17 points.

The Dolphins displayed balance on both sides of the ball, overcoming penalties and controlling the game’s tempo. While the defense allowed 374 yards and struggled to contain George Kittle and Deebo Samuel, they held a potent 49ers offense to just 17 points.

Flaws and Room for Improvement

Despite the victory, several areas of concern emerged:

Tyreek Hill : Dropped three passes, including two potential touchdowns, continuing a troubling trend (Need a big-body outside receiver this offseason).

: Dropped three passes, including two potential touchdowns, continuing a troubling trend (Need a big-body outside receiver this offseason). Offensive Line : Struggled to protect the quarterback and open running lanes through the A and B gaps consistently.

: Struggled to protect the quarterback and open running lanes through the A and B gaps consistently. Penalties: Multiple drive-killing infractions highlighted a lack of discipline.

Building Blocks for the Future

In a season filled with “what-ifs,” the Dolphins have unearthed several building blocks for the future:

Chop Robinson : The rookie pass rusher continues to make a significant impact.

: The rookie pass rusher continues to make a significant impact. Jordyn Brooks : Delivering consistent, high-level play week after week.

: Delivering consistent, high-level play week after week. Calais Campbell : Thriving in his 18th season as a veteran leader (Hopefully the Dolphins can get one more year out of Calais).

: Thriving in his 18th season as a veteran leader (Hopefully the Dolphins can get one more year out of Calais). Emerging Stars: Contributions from Jonnu Smith, De’Von Achane, Malik Washington, and Aaron Brewer provide hope for the future.

Path to the Playoffs

To secure a playoff spot, the Dolphins face a daunting task:

Win their remaining games: Against the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets. Get help from other teams: The Colts must lose at least one of their remaining games (vs. NYG, vs. JAX).

The Broncos must lose out (vs. CIN, vs. KC).

Alternatively, the Chargers could lose out (vs. NE, vs. LV).

Looking Ahead

The Dolphins’ next challenge comes against the Cleveland Browns, a game that could set the tone for their playoff push. Despite their flaws, Miami’s mix of emerging talent and resilient veterans gives them a fighting chance. While their playoff odds remain slim, their victory over the 49ers proves they’re capable of competing with the league’s best.

In a season of adversity, the Dolphins have shown flashes of greatness. Whether they make the playoffs or not, performances like this one hint at a promising future for the franchise regardless of all the uncertainties for this season and beyond.