We have arrived to Championship weekend in College Football with a short slate of games. Last week, went 3-2 in my college picks and 3-1 in my NFL picks. Overall on the season, we are sitting at 61-42-1. All spreads are from Draftkings Sportsbook and as always, please gamble responsibly. Let’s get into this week’s selections:

Arizona State (-108 ML) vs Iowa State

Big 12 title game being held indoors should be helpful for both teams. Arizona State has won 5 in a row and boast a balanced attack offensively. I feel if they can get a 2 score lead early in this game, it will be hard for the Cyclones to overcome. Take Arizona State on a neutral site straight up.

Miami (OH) vs Ohio OVER 44

In their meeting in October, the Redhawks got out to a decent lead out of the gate. Ohio made it close with a few late 4th quarter scores to close the game at 50 total points. With this game being played in Detroit, both teams should find footing early and I would expect this to be near the over by the end of the 3rd quarter. I have little doubt this doesn’t go over.

Texas (-3) vs Georgia

In their first meeting of the season, Georgia made light work of Texas. Since that moment, the Georgia Bulldogs have struggled. Most recently needing multiple overtimes to take care of Georgia Tech. Carson Beck is not playing his best which should lead to Texas winning the SEC in their first season. Take the Longhorns in a revenge game.

Oregon (-3.5) vs Penn State

Oregon could follow suit with Texas in winning their conference in their first season. Penn State has been decent but Drew Allar might be in over his head today against a very good Oregon team. In Allar’s other big game, was abysmal in their loss to Ohio State on the road. Ducks should run away with this one.

Season Record: 31-25-1

Miami (-6) vs New York Jets

It’s officially do or die for the Dolphins and they haven’t had much trouble taking care of the Jets over the years. No Sauce Gardner and no Rodgers security blanket in Breece Hall should allow the Dolphins to win this by more than a TD.

Atlanta (+6) @ Minnesota

Kirk Cousins has been struggling, but should find a little magic in his return to Minnesota. While I feel the Vikings will win outright, this might be closer than one originally anticpacated, epecially based off the spread. Take the 6.

Buffalo (-3.5) @ LA Rams

There isn’t a hotter team in the NFL right now than the Buffalo Bills. Josh Allen is playing at an MVP level and should have no issue against a Rams defense that is in the bottom half of the league in defensive EPA. Expect a double digit win here from Buffalo.

Cincinnati @ Dallas OVER 49.5

Joe Burrow is playing phenomenal football this season, except their defense has been brutal. Dallas has picked up a few wins recently with Cooper Rush and would expect them to find some success against that bad Bengals defense. Take the OVER.

Season Record: 30-17-1