Is it Mock Draft Season? Well, no, it isn’t really, but many outlets are putting out super early mock drafts. Field Yates of ESPN put out his first mock draft on ESPN.com. He has Miami selecting 13th overall.

Round 1, Pick #13: Malaki Starks, S – Georgia

Regardless of whether Miami can retain free agent Jevon Holland, it must address the safety position this offseason. The lack of speed and playmaking from the Dolphins’ safety group has been a significant issue, and the starting duo of Holland and Jordan Poyer has combined for zero interceptions and only three pass breakups this season. Starks is the best safety in the class by a wide margin and among the most versatile players available regardless of position. He has legitimate range and ball skills to handle center-field duties, but he also has the man-to-man coverage traits to hover over the slot. Starks is a special prospect.

Malaki Starks Draft Profile from DraftBlitz.com

Draft Profile: Bio

Malaki Starks, a standout from Jefferson High School, was a 5-star recruit by both ESPN and 247 Sports. In high school, he excelled as a two-way player, starring as a quarterback and safety, and also shined in track and field. Starks committed to Georgia, where he continued to demonstrate his athletic prowess on the field.

As a freshman in 2022, Starks played in 13 games, logging 732 snaps at safety for Georgia. He recorded 47 tackles, 11 assists, 7 stops, 5 pass breakups, and 2 interceptions, with a quarterback rating when targeted of 91.5. In his sophomore year, he played another 13 games, tallying 674 snaps, 45 tackles, 13 assists, 18 stops, 7 pass breakups, and 2 interceptions, improving his quarterback rating when targeted to 73.5.

Starks’ college career includes Consensus All-American and First-Team All-SEC honors in 2023. He finished the season with 52 tackles, 3 interceptions, and 7 pass breakups. Despite undergoing shoulder surgery in the offseason, Starks focused on mentoring his teammates and preparing for the upcoming season. His diverse skill set and strong performance have positioned him as a top prospect for the NFL Draft.

Malaki Starks is an elite athlete who excelled as a two-way star in high school before transitioning to safety in college. At Jefferson High, he was a dynamic option quarterback, rushing for 1,537 yards and 24 touchdowns as a junior. Starks also demonstrated impressive speed as a top sprinter, posting personal bests of 10.55 seconds in the 100 meters and 21.67 seconds in the 200 meters. Standing at 6-foot-1 and 208 pounds, his athletic profile was among the best in his recruiting class.

Scouting Report: Strengths

Impressive length and elite overall athleticism make him a valuable asset in press coverage schemes.

Fluid mover with the ability to mirror quick receivers underneath and defend slot targets.

Sprinter’s speed allows him to cover even the fastest receivers deep

Explodes out of his backpedal with exceptional closing speed, showing excellent ball skills.

Displays quick feet and loose hips, allowing him to be effective in press coverage.

Tracks the ball well, avoiding penalties by getting his head around on time.

Physical run defender with short-area explosiveness to impact ball carriers.

Versatility to play in the box, slot, or deep safety due to his strength and athleticism.

Experience in a high-level college defense provides a strong foundation for NFL play.

Scouting Report: Weaknesses Susceptible to being overly aggressive, which can be exploited by experienced quarterbacks.

Needs to improve his understanding of complex route combinations and overall field vision.

Hesitancy at times in coverage can limit his range and playmaking ability.

Occasional lapses in confidence, impacting his decision-making in coverage.

Post-surgery recovery may raise concerns about his durability and readiness.