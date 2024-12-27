With the NFL regular season winding down and the team looking like they will be on the outside of the playoffs looking in, it is time for Dolphins fans to shift their focus to the offseason and the 2025 NFL Draft. Jason McIntyre of Fox Sports and the co-host of The Colin Cowherd Show released his first mock draft of the season. He has Miami selecting 12th and the Dolphins taking…

12. Miami Dolphins: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

He only started six games this season, with no sacks allowed in those games, before a knee injury ended it. Simmons is a player who could start at RT for a year, or maybe just start his career at LT if the Dolphins move away from the oft-injured Terron Armstead.

Josh Simmons Draft Profile from NFLDraftBuzz.com

Draft Profile: Bio

Josh Simmons, a towering presence on the offensive line, has made waves since transferring from San Diego State to Ohio State. Born and raised in San Diego, California, Simmons honed his skills at Helix High School, where he emerged as a four-star recruit, catching the eye of several top-tier college programs.

Simmons began his collegiate journey at San Diego State, where he immediately made an impact. In 2022, he started all 13 games for the Aztecs, logging an impressive 799 snaps. His performance caught the attention of Ohio State, leading to his transfer for the 2023 season. At Ohio State, Simmons quickly established himself as a cornerstone of the offensive line, earning the starting left tackle position and starting all 13 games for the Buckeyes.

Throughout his college career, Simmons has demonstrated remarkable durability and consistency, starting 26 consecutive games across two seasons at two different schools. His versatility is evident in his ability to excel at both left and right tackle positions.

Scouting Report: Strengths

Imposing frame with ideal size for an NFL tackle, standing at 6’5″ and 310 pounds, with room for additional lower body development

Exceptional arm length, providing a significant advantage in pass protection and run blocking scenarios

Powerful upper body strength, evident in his ability to stone-wall pass rushers and drive defenders off the line of scrimmage

Explosive initial step for his size, allowing him to quickly engage defenders and establish position

Demonstrates proficiency in jump sets, effectively neutralizing speed rushers off the edge

Battle-tested against top-tier competition, holding his own against elite pass rushers from Penn State and Michigan

Versatile experience at both left and right tackle positions, enhancing his value at the next level

Devastating second-level blocker, using his size and power to overwhelm linebackers and safeties

Scouting Report: Weaknesses Tendency to commit penalties, with 25 infractions over the past two seasons, though showing improvement from 2022 to 2023

Occasional slow starts off the line, resorting to small, ineffective shuffles that can put him at a disadvantage

Inconsistent hand placement, particularly against wide-alignment rushers, allowing defenders into his chest too frequently

Struggles with foot speed and mirroring agile pass rushers around the edge, often overextending and losing balance

Run blocking technique needs refinement, particularly in sustaining blocks and maintaining leverage against savvy defenders