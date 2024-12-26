On Sunday, Miami Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill dropped three passes, including one that could have been a touchdown. In his defense on that one, it was tipped before it got there, but it hit him in the hands, and he’s got to make that catch.

After the game, he said it was because of his off day on Wednesdays, and it hurt valuable practice time with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

That’s a terrible excuse, Tyreek.

You have been with Tagovailoa for 3 years now; I don’t think there is an issue with your lack of practice time. If anything, you should look at that as a sign of respect by head coach Mike McDaniel giving you a veteran’s day off to keep you fresh for game day.

He does the same for Terron Armstead, Calius Campbell, and Jordan Poyer. I don’t see any of those players complaining about a day off. Armstead is the best tackle on the field, and with his injury history, he needs time off to get ready.

Campbell is 38 years old and still playing at a high level. Poyer is done as a player, but I don’t see him making any excuses for his lack of playing time due to having a day off.

Hill also says he has been bothered by a wrist injury from the preseason and probably needs surgery after the season. If that’s the case, why didn’t he have it operated on before the season started? Even if he had to miss time? Or better yet, just shut it down for a couple of weeks.

I have a better question for Hill. Why does his play shrink in big games? The Dolphins have had an issue when they play big games against playoff teams, and Hill’s performance shrinks as well.

He had the drops on Sunday, but he has dropped passes in other big games, such as a touchdown last year against the Baltimore Ravens, dropped a pass in the season finale against the Buffalo Bills with the division title on the line and could have scored to win the game, or the game in Germany against his old team the Kansas City Chiefs in which he dropped a touchdown and had a fumble returned for a touchdown, which was the difference in the game.

Tyreek Hill is a very talented player, and there is no question about it. It is the best weapon the Dolphins have had in years.

However, he dropped passes in games and doesn’t show up in big games. I wish the Dolphins hadn’t given him a new contract before the season because they could have gotten out of his old contract. The Dolphins are stuck with him for at least one more year. The Dolphins could try to trade him but would take a huge hit against the cap.

I wouldn’t care about that because he is 31 years old and will probably continue to decline as a player. The Dolphins should think long and hard about trading him and getting some draft picks. It might be best for both sides.

Hill brought excitement to the Dolphins’ offense, but I think he has done as much as possible. He doesn’t play well in big games, drops passes, and is also in the news for off-the-field issues. The Dolphins should think long and hard this off-season about whether Hill is worth keeping around.