Alex and Scott connect virtually to record this episode on a Wednesday. The OT win over the Jets was a stresser and the Dolphins D could do little against a QB that hasn’t had a 300 yard day in years, so they are concerned. Jonnu Smith is our hero again and Tua earned this one. Jet’s game talk is well mixed in with the challenge the Dolphins have next: The Texans. These two think it’s going to be a hard road to travel to earn a win in Houston, and explain why. One cool thing has an announcement from Alex and some meandering recommendation on another wine region on the opposite side of the country from Scott.