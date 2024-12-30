When word came out Saturday that Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was downgraded to doubtful, I thought, oh boy, here we go again. The backup quarterback is going to put the final nail in the coffin of the season, even if the team is playing the lowly Cleveland Browns.

However, I was dead wrong. Quarterback Tyler Huntley not only played well but also had more poise, sync, and control of the offense than I could have imagined. He played so well that I think the Dolphins should consider bringing him back to compete for the backup spot.

At times, I saw him playing with timing and rhythm that I haven’t seen any quarterback other than Tagovailoa has done in this offense. He made quick reads and accurate throws and avoided turnovers all game long. He then used his best attribute in his scrambling to extend plays and ran for first downs and the first touchdown of the game in the second half that, for all intents and purposes, sealed the game.

I didn’t expect to see this from Huntley because he has only been here for two months, and I haven’t seen him play since he was hurt in the loss to the Indianapolis Colts. I thought it could take him an offseason to get to know this offense, especially with limited practice reps with the first team.

However, Huntley showed his value to the team and kept the team’s slim playoff hopes alive. It will be very ironic if Huntley plays again next Sunday against the New York Jets and wins, followed by a loss by the Denver Broncos, considering the backup quarterback position was mismanaged this past offseason and in training camp.

Mike McDaniel put together a nice game plan for Huntley to use his skill set, and I’m sure he will do the same on Sunday against the Jets if he has to.

Huntley’s growth in this offense on Sunday was a surprise and a sight to see. It’s a far cry from the quarterback who was unfairly thrown into the fire in the bad Monday Night loss to the Tennessee Titans. He got better each start after that until he got hurt and kept working to learn the offense. I don’t know what took the Dolphins so long to find him, but he has been a good fit.

Huntley is showing his worth to the team. Before Sunday, it sounded like the Dolphins wanted to resign him, and I’m fine with that, but I also don’t want to see them put all of their eggs in one basket. I hope they can find someone else to compete with him for the number two spot next year.

Huntley’s performance on Sunday shows why he has been a backup in the league, most notably with the Baltimore Ravens when Lamar Jackson went down in 2022. Andrew Catalon, who called the game Sunday for CBS, oversold him, mentioning that he went to the Pro Bowl in 2022 because no other quarterbacks wanted to play in the Pro Bowl.

Now, he shouldn’t apologize for going to the Pro Bowl, but let’s be real. His growth from that ugly game against the Titans to yesterday’s game against the Browns shows why he is in the league,. The Dolphins better bring him back to see what he can do with another year in this offense. He seems to have the respect and confidence of the other players on offense in the huddle.