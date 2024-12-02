Now that the Thanksgiving holiday food coma is over, life returns to normal for at least a few weeks. The good news about the aforementioned coma is you don’t remember anything, and that’s how I’m approaching the Dolphins vs Packers debacle last Thursday night.

The question everyone is asking is, where do we go from here? The short answer is probably NOT to the playoffs. I’m a fan, and as such, I’m going to hold out hope that we run the table, finish with 10 wins, and get into the playoffs. I’m an optimist to a fault sometimes.

The Dolphins’ remaining five games have only one team left with a winning record: the Houston Texans. So, from many fans’ perspectives, the Dolphins should win at least four of the final five games because, well, that’s what they do: beat up on teams with losing records. That means the Dolphins need to find a way to beat the Texans, who aren’t necessarily playing that well right now.

With all of that said, the odds aren’t in Miami’s favor. In fact, one sports book has them at +220 to make the playoffs, which equates to roughly 31.25%.

My message would be pretty simple if I could get 10 minutes with Mike McDaniel. Here are five things I would suggest.

Don’t get cute. Get back to running the football. Put away some of the intricate ball handling and sleight of hand and just run the football. Fundamentals! While a punching bag for many, overall, this offensive line has been adequate this season. Try bringing in a 6th offensive lineman when it’s 1st and goal at the one, and just tell the hoggies to fire out! Don’t pull, don’t trap, don’t fake screens, just run the football straight ahead! Please stop outside screens. We have speed. Lots of it. Get the ball to these athletes when they are moving. A flat-footed Hill, Waddle, and Achane is nothing special . The inside screens you’ve been running lately to Achane have been great. Those are ok. You can keep running those. Fire Danny Crossman. I know it’s late in the season but there is no conceivable reason this guy should have a job. Someone has to be held accountable for the continued poor performance of this unit. I understand that he’s not the one out there between the lines making said mistakes but a firm message has to be sent. The defense is a harder fix. Once again, injuries have plagued this unit. It’s not an excuse but a reality. The Kendall Fuller injury, in particular, has been devastating to this defense. Fuller was quietly having a very good season. He and Ramsey had the outside locked down during the early part of the season. Since his injury, things have been more of a struggle. He’s long in the tooth, maybe even a little bitter, but I’d have Chris Grier pick up the phone and see if Xavien Howard is in shape and interested in a five-game season. The answer to one of those questions is more than likely no, but it costs nothing to make the call. Reconsider the Shaq Barrett situation. I get it, feelings were hurt, but get over it! This guy could help. Again, what is the downside? You’ve already paid him for the most part. A vet minimum for the remaining games is short money. Worst case is, he sucks and we are in the same leaky boat we are already in. No harm, no foul.

Now, would any of these work? Who knows, but we are in a situation where it’s time to empty the barrel. Our fate is more than likely already sealed, but as I said before, I’m an optimist to a fault.