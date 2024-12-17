As Vince McMahon would say, “It’s Time To Shake Things Up Around Here.”

That’s what Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has to do. The question is, then, what should he do? Stephen Ross is a successful businessman who has done many good things for the Dolphins as owner, except for getting results on the field, where the Dolphins are competing for Super Bowls.

The Dolphins have made the playoffs the last two years, but this year has been a humbling, disappointing season. This team has regressed, and the Dolphins can’t bring back the roster as it is constructed.

Before the season, Ross said he felt this team had a chance to compete for the Super Bowl. Well, like the rest of us fans, he has eyes, and he has to realize that what has been going on is just not working.

It starts with General Manager Chris Grier, who makes the final decisions for the roster. Last year, this team had one of the most talented rosters this franchise has had in a long time, but the team had injuries and choked the last month of the season. They had a 3-game lead in the AFC East to start the month of December, only to see them lose 3 of their final five games, including the season finale, in their own building, to the hated Buffalo Bills, who took the division from them.

Then, the Dolphins were humiliated in the wild-card round by the eventual Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs. Grier and the Dolphins blamed the injuries, but going into this off-season, they were up against the salary cap, and they lost many good players, such as Christian Wilkins, Robert Hunt, Andrew Van Ginkel, and others. Grier decided to sign older veterans to cheaper contracts or, in other words, to other teams’ scraps.

The problem was that the Dolphins went from one of the youngest teams to one of the oldest teams, and when players got older, their skills diminished, or they didn’t have anything left. They got great play out of Calais Campbell, but Jordan Poyer is done as a player and was a liability. The Dolphins signed players to one-year contracts like Benito Jones, Dashawn Hand, Anthony Walker, and others. Those players weren’t good enough and were not durable.

This was in part because Grier traded away a lot of the team’s draft picks to go for it and win a championship. That’s good if you can win a championship. The Los Angeles Rams did that recently, but eventually, not restocking the roster with young talent when the team was up against the cap came back to get them, and they are in the middle of a transition with their team. The Dolphins had eight picks total in the 2022 and 2023 draft.

They got nothing from those draft classes outside of running back De’Von Achane. The rest of those picks are guys struggling to make the roster, injured, or contributing elsewhere, like Elijah Higgins. This year’s draft class has been better and offers a bright future with guys like Chop Robinson, Patrick Paul, and Malik Washington. The Dolphins are projected to have ten draft picks in this year’s upcoming draft, assuming they get the compensatory picks from free-agent losses, and they need to restock this roster.

The problem is, if Grier returns, will he address the glaring holes on the roster, such as the interior offensive and defensive lines? He neglected those areas last offseason and has failed to improve in the case of the offensive line in his tenure. Games are won and lost in the trenches, and nobody takes the Dolphins seriously because of their weak trench play.

The offensive line gets pushed around against good teams, as we saw this past Sunday against the Houston Texans. Liam Eichenberg was pushed back, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was pressured to force a fumble. With the loss of Wilkins, the Dolphins’ run defense has taken a step back.

They do have Zach Seiler, but they need more bodies. They need more toughness and guys that can push people around. The Dolphins have playmakers on both sides of the ball, but if the interior is weak, everything will eventually explode. Also, Grier has to find a backup quarterback because he failed to see the problems they had behind Tagovailoa, and it cost them to start the season when he went down. He has to try to find a good veteran and even draft someone to develop. Frankly, I don’t know if he can do this or if he is the guy anymore.

Ross has been very loyal to Grier, and that is admirable. However, business is business, and he must recognize that what Grier is doing isn’t cutting it.

Then comes head coach Mike McDaniel, who brought a fresh and exciting offense to a franchise that needed it. He deserves a lot of credit for getting the most out of Tagovailoa. The problem is that McDaniel hasn’t been the solution to getting this team over him. Yes, they made the playoffs the last two years, but this offense shrinks when the Dolphins face better teams. Part of it is the roster, and McDaniel deserves blame for this because he has a say in the roster.

Grier doesn’t have an ego, and he does things his way. He helps cater to his head coach. McDaniel is also the offensive team’s playcaller, and in big games, he gets away from the running game too quickly, doesn’t get plays in quick enough, and the team has to call timeouts, and he doesn’t make adjustments. These are just a few reasons why the Dolphins can’t get over the hump with him as head coach. For the last 3 years, the Dolphins are 2-23 against playoff teams with McDaniel as their head coach. It tells you he is good enough against bad and average teams.

Three years is enough time to tell what you have in your head coach, and Ross has to ask himself if he continues to have faith in McDaniel or if he goes elsewhere.

Ross’s problem is that he can’t do this half-assedly. He could meet with Grier and McDaniel after the season to discuss their plan for this offseason, and if he is satisfied with their response, he could run it back another year. However, we could be in the same position again next year, and he would have waited a year too long.

He could change general managers and keep the head coach, but the problem is a new general manager will want to bring in his head coach. That was Ross’ problem after the 2013 season when he fired general manager Jeff Ireland and kept head coach Joe Philbin. Ross interviewed many good candidates, but many wanted to change the head coach, and Ross said no because he was the owner, which was his right. He ended up hiring a figurehead in Dennis Hickey, but within two years, Philbin was fired, and eventually, Hickey left.

In 2003, then-owner Wayne Huizenga saw his team getting to the playoffs but couldn’t get over the hump with then-coach Dave Wannstedt, who had the final say on all football decisions. He decided to hire a general manager and keep Wannstedt. The problem was he was promoted from within with Rick Speilman, and in 2004, the Dolphins went 4-12. Huizenga fired Wannstedt and then hired Nick Saban, who pushed Speilman aside.

These are just a few examples this franchise has had with kicking the can down the road, but it doesn’t pan out. Ross has to take his loyalty with Grier out of the equation and decide if it is best to keep him to see if he can fix this, even though he has been here for 25 years and frankly hasn’t been the solution. If he does that, he can’t do it half-ass and get rid of McDaniel. This might be the best option, even if Ross doesn’t want to do it. The question Ross has to ask himself is how badly he wants to win.

He needs to decide this, and if he brings it back, it’s fine, and it’s his choice, but he most likely would be kicking the can down the road for another year.

Unless Grier and McDaniel decide to change their approach and recruit tougher players, I just don’t see that.

Ross needs to shake things up and not ignore this. As fans, we all see this, and we aren’t exaggerating the ‘Dolphins’ problems. Grier is at the heart of it. Everyone has been gone since he arrived, and the buck stops with him. Does Ross see that?