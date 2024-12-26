The Dolphins, long plagued by inconsistent linebacker play, have finally found their cornerstone in Brooks. His arrival has stabilized the position and elevated the Dolphins’ defense to a level of performance not seen in years.

Brooks wasted no time embracing his role as the Dolphins’ middle linebacker, quickly establishing himself as the leader and focal point of the unit. His impact has been undeniable throughout the 2024 season. Over 14 games, Brooks has racked up 71 solo tackles and 50 assists, amounting to 121 combined tackles, along with two sacks and five passes defended (Brooks has been Miami’s surest tackler),

Brooks ranks 9th among 180 linebackers for solo tackles and 24th for sacks. His ability to balance aggressiveness with disciplined play has been a key factor in Miami’s defensive improvement.

Yet, Brooks’s influence goes beyond the stat sheet. His football intelligence and field vision have been crucial in orchestrating the Dolphins’ defensive schemes. Whether it’s calling out adjustments, ensuring proper alignments, or rallying teammates, Brooks has become the glue that holds the defense together.

His presence has fostered cohesion and resilience, helping the Dolphins manage to bend and not break.

Brooks has not shied away from addressing the team’s shortcomings, further highlighting his leadership. Following a disappointing loss to the Green Bay Packers, he delivered a candid assessment: “I thought we were soft… I feel like the elements played a part in how we played as a group, and that was the result that we got.” His willingness to hold himself and his teammates accountable has resonated within the locker room.

Head Coach Mike McDaniel has praised Brooks’s impact, stating, “I think what plays in his favor is he’s a tough warrior anyway, but on top of that, I think he’s playing some of the best football of his career.

It will be pretty difficult to keep him off the field.” Such endorsements demonstrate Brooks’s vital role in the Dolphins’ defensive resurgence and the necessity of his being on the field.

Brooks himself has reflected positively on his first year with Miami. “It’s been good,” he remarked. “Going through some adversity early in the season as a team, that can always be difficult. I feel like during the season; it’s been a great first year getting to play with some of the guys I get to play with and then play in the system and scheme under Coach Weaver. He’s been great for us all year.”

Looking ahead, Brooks’s contract is structured to keep him in Miami for the foreseeable future. His cap hits are manageable: $3.92 million in 2024, $11.17 million in 2025 and 2026, and $1.25 million in incentives. His affordable deal allows the Dolphins to continue building around him, making him a foundational piece for years to come.

In summary, Jordyn Brooks has seamlessly transitioned into his role as the Dolphins’ middle linebacker, emerging as both a statistical standout and a vocal leader. His combination of talent, leadership, and experience has revitalized the Dolphins’ defense and set the stage for future success. With Brooks at the helm, Miami’s defense is poised to continue its success in future years.