The 2024 season for the Miami Dolphins has been filled with challenges at almost every juncture. Tua Tagovailoa, a key quarterback, experienced yet another severe concussion, raising significant concerns regarding his long-term prospects. In his absence, the backup quarterbacks—Tyler Huntley, Tim Boyle, and Skylar Thompson—have collectively struggled to perform effectively.

The team’s star, Tyreek Hill had a season dominated by unfortunate circumstances, as he was detained by police. Players who followed the team’s success could see how they were influenced by this unpleasant situation. Additionally, this year has proven to be one of the most challenging in his career, with only 654 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns accumulated over 12 games. His teammate, Jaylen Waddle, has also achieved not much, managing a mere 602 yards and 2 touchdowns in the same number of appearances. The defense has shown inconsistency, failing at critical moments. Perhaps, the most disheartening fact is that a roster once filled with Super Bowl aspirations now finds itself nearly eliminated from playoff contention. In summary, the situation has appeared to be disastrous for him. At the same time, experts emphasize that Mike McDaniel shouldn’t be fired even though this season can’t be called successful for him, and here are several main reasons for that.

Cleaning The Top Of The Team

The unexpected nature of the current season has inevitably sparked discussions regarding the potential dismissal of Chris Grier, a General Manager, and Mike McDaniel, Head Coach, at the final stage of the season. While Grier’s future with the team is a topic for another discussion, there is sufficient evidence to form a conclusive opinion on McDaniel’s long-term worth, which should be viewed positively.

Firstly, McDaniel has faced significant challenges throughout this season. Many of these challenges, especially the injuries, were beyond his control. The concussion suffered by Tagovailoa, while unfortunate and serious, was an incident that could not have been anticipated. Injuries are, regrettably, an inherent aspect of participating in NFL football.

Stable Offense

Attributing Hill's low-quality performance solely to McDaniel would be an oversimplification. The same goes to McDaniel, who can be fired on the basis of several misfortunes, and his overall performance is neglected.

The offensive innovation and creativity that brought McDaniel recognition largely remain intact. De’Von Achane has emerged as a promising talent, excelling both in rushing and receiving roles. Additionally, Jonnu Smith has been exceptional, positioning himself as Miami’s leading pass catcher and revitalizing his professional career.

Miami’s offense has not stagnated yet. McDaniel continues to devise strategies to generate scoring opportunities, even amidst Hill and Waddle’s failures. It is possible that Hill’s decline in performance is connected with an injury. Nevertheless, the head coach can only be accused of poor play to a certain extent.

The Team Is Competitive

The team has consistently maintained its support for their head coach. Typically, teams that are not performing well may become frustrated, leading to mental errors and poor decision-making. Consequently, they may check out on the season, which often serves as a clear indication that a change in leadership is required. In contrast, the Dolphins have continued to demonstrate competitiveness. While they may be outmatched in certain games, this is a common scenario for many teams. Nevertheless, their determination has remained evident in spite of that.

Remaining Stability

Stability is of paramount importance in the contemporary NFL. Rookies, particularly quarterbacks, are now anticipated to deliver results sooner than ever. This trend is reflected throughout the league. A consistent and familiar leadership presence can significantly influence positive outcomes.

Take, for instance, the relationship between Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa. Initially, the former first-round selection appeared to be underperforming during his first year with former coach Brian Flores. However, McDaniel swiftly turned the situation around, enabling Tua to evolve into a Pro-Bowl player and the NFL’s leader in passing yards.

Tagovailoa and the Dolphins are closely linked for the foreseeable future. To truly maximize his potential, it is essential for the franchise to maintain a consistent coaching staff and scheme.

While McDaniel still has much to demonstrate as a head coach in the NFL, he represents the most promising option to guide Miami in the upcoming 2025-2026 season and later.