The Miami Dolphins head into this critical matchup against the Cleveland Browns with their playoff hopes hanging by a thread. If the Denver Broncos defeat the Cincinnati Bengals, the Dolphins will be eliminated from playoff contention before stepping onto the field against the Cleveland Browns.

Unfortunately, the Dolphins’ starting quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, is now listed as doubtful for the game, and he is unlikely to play if Miami’s postseason aspirations deplete.

Run The Ball

Despite these setbacks, the Dolphins have a clear path to victory. With Tua on the sidelines, the team will need to lean on their run game—something that showed significant improvement in the previous week following the return of offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn. Wynn’s presence in the offensive line has provided added stability and paved the way for the Dolphins’ rushing attack to gain traction. Running backs Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane will be pivotal in this matchup as Miami looks to control the clock and dictate the tempo on the ground. The run game will need to be effective early to set up manageable third downs and take some pressure off Tyler Huntley.

Containing Jerome Ford

Cleveland’s running back, Jerome Ford, has been a key part of their offensive success this season, averaging 5.5 yards per carry. The Dolphins’ defense must stop him. Miami’s front seven must take a physical approach to limit Ford’s explosive potential. By containing Ford and forcing the Browns into obvious passing situations, Miami can begin to exploit Cleveland’s weaknesses, including its reliance on backup quarterbacks. Jordyn Brooks’s designation for this game will be critical to the Dolphins’ ability to stop the run.

Start Fast and Force the Browns to Throw

Miami’s defense will need to hit the ground running. Establishing an early lead would be key in forcing Cleveland’s offense to move away from the run game and rely on their quarterbacks. Whether it’s Jameis Winston or Dorian Thompson-Robinson under center for the Browns, both have been prone to mistakes when pressured. Winston, despite his strong arm, is still a turnover risk with his inconsistent decision-making. Thompson-Robinson, the second-year player, has shown flashes of talent but remains raw, and a fast start could force him into making many errors.

By forcing the Browns to play catch-up, Miami’s defense can leverage these mistakes, setting the stage for key takeaways.

The Importance of the Pass Rush

To force mistakes, the Dolphins’ pass rush will need to be relentless. Miami has one of the most dynamic defensive lines in the league, and this is the time for the defensive front to shine. Whether it’s sending pressure from the outside with Chop Robinson or sending interior rushers like Sieler, getting to the quarterback will be essential. Disrupting the Browns’ quarterbacks—especially a quarterback like Thompson-Robinson—will increase the likelihood of forced throws and bad decisions. The Dolphins’ secondary, led by Kendall Fuller and Jalen Ramsey, will have the opportunity to capitalize on those mistakes with potential turnovers.

Conclusion

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Tua Tagovailoa’s availability, the Dolphins can still find a way to secure a victory against the Cleveland Browns by focusing on their run game, containing Jerome Ford, and putting pressure on the Browns’ quarterbacks. Miami can stay alive in the playoff hunt by starting fast, forcing Cleveland to throw, and generating turnovers with a strong pass rush (barring a Denver victory). This is a must-win game, and the Dolphins have the talent to rise to the occasion.