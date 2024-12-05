While it might be tempting to give up, especially with just one more loss potentially sealing our fate, there’s still hope—both for this season and the future.

The Remaining Schedule: A Path to the Playoffs?

First, let’s look at our remaining schedule. It seems we might be getting back to our old form, beating the teams we’re supposed to beat. If that’s the case, we should be able to win at least three of our last four games, as we face the Jets twice, the Cleveland Browns, and the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers, with their recent injury struggles, will have to travel to Hard Rock Stadium, which gives us a potential edge. However, the Browns game will be a road game in the cold, which could be more challenging.

That said, if we can handle business against the “losing” teams and get some help from the Denver Broncos, we should be in a great position to make a wild-card push. The biggest hurdle could come on December 15th, when we face the Houston Texans. That matchup looked tougher earlier in the season; however, it doesn’t seem as daunting now, especially if Tua continues to play at his current level.

Tua’s Development: A Bright Spot for the Future

Which brings me to another reason for hope: Tua. If he continues to play smart football, we’re set at quarterback for the foreseeable future. Of course, we’ll need to secure a solid backup—either through the draft or free agency—given Tua’s injury history. But he’s performing at the level expected of a franchise quarterback. However, for him to succeed long-term, he needs a better offensive line. While it’s great that he can get the ball out quickly, he shouldn’t have to do that. He should have the option to make quick reads, hand the ball off, or let his receivers fully develop their routes, especially since teams like to jam our receivers at the line of scrimmage.

Young Talent Stepping Up

Finally, another reason for optimism is the growth of our young drafted talent. While we’ve had mixed results from some early picks—especially under Chris Grier’s reign—there’s been significant progress lately. De’Von Achane has been a game-changer since his rookie year, and despite last week’s setback, Chop Robinson has been more consistent, translating his pressure into sacks in recent weeks. We’re also getting rookie safety Patrick McMorris back, who showed promise earlier in the season, and rookie offensive tackle Patrick Paul might get more substantial playing time, possibly as early as this week.

The Key to Long-Term Success: Dominating the Trenches

Overall, there is reason to be hopeful as a Dolphins fan. However, it’s clear that this team needs a foundation change, and that starts and ends in the trenches. We can trade for or find new receivers, running backs, tight ends, and cornerbacks, but it means little if we’re not winning in the trenches, as we’ve seen time and time again.