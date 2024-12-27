Mike McDaniel may be safe for at least one more year, but Stephen Ross and the Miami Dolphins organization need to demand more from him. While we’ve seen McDaniel evolve as a head coach—whether by benching captains after repeated offenses or by expanding the offense beyond simply getting Tyreek Hill to 2,000 yards—this fanbase cannot afford to remain complacent.

At the same time, we’ve seen McDaniel continue to fall short in key moments, particularly against playoff teams and veteran head coaches. If ownership is serious about winning a Super Bowl, they need McDaniel to address the following questions (at a minimum):