The Miami Dolphins kept their slim playoff hopes alive going into week 18 with a 20-3 win over the Cleveland Browns. Mike McDaniel has done a good job of keeping the team together after a 2-6 start, and that’s a credit to him as the head coach. I know some people will say they haven’t beaten anyone, and that’s a fair point, but I’ve seen a lot of teams that have mailed in their season and don’t give effort after a tough start, such as the New York Jets, who the Dolphins play on Sunday.

If the Dolphins win Sunday, McDaniel will have another winning season in his third season as coach. This is not easy. Just ask Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, who hasn’t had a losing season in his 17 years as their head coach.

If the Dolphins do make the playoffs, I think they will be a one-and-done team because McDaniel hasn’t beaten any good teams. So, what makes me think he will go on the road and win in Buffalo if they do?

McDaniel will be back next year for sure, but he needs to make some changes as the head coach if he wants to improve a coach to help get his team over the hump.

The playcalling needs to be passed. I said this last year, and I will say it again. I think McDaniel should give up his play-calling duties. He has questionable play calls in certain situations. His 4th and inches call yesterday blew up in his face. Why call a toss play on 4th and inches instead of a QB sneak with a bigger QB? He also gets too cute with his play calling, such as reverses at bad times or getting away from the running game.

He should pass the torch to Frank Smith and let him call the plays.

In addition, maybe this would help him make the plays faster. There are times, especially against better teams, when he is slow to make the plays, and they have to call a timeout or take a delay-of-game penalty.

He also needs to hire someone to help him with challenges because he is horrible at them 4 for 17 since being the head coach. Maybe he could do what the Buffalo Bills did last year and hire a retired official to help assist him. The Bills hired John Parry this offseason to help assist in this area, and it certainly couldn’t hurt McDaniel in this area to have someone who knows how replays work and what challenges he could realistically win or not.

His two challenges in 3 plays were pointless yesterday because on the Huntley run, the ball was in his hand as it got to the sideline, and it wasn’t going to get overturned. The backward pass had no chance of getting overturned. It wasn’t even obvious. If it’s close, the officials are going to rule it incomplete. I know this as a high school official. Hiring someone with rules, knowledge of the game, and a challenging system can only help McDaniel and take a little off his plate.

McDaniel also needs to stop entitling his players. I think he should try to give a little more tough love. It shows on the field the lack of discipline at times with their penalties. Sometimes, it’s not a bad thing to show some tough love to your players.

Everyone needs to self-evaluate after the season, and these are a few things that could help McDaniel become a better coach.