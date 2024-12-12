As the Miami Dolphins enter their final four games of the season with slim playoff hopes, like we do each year this time, the reports are out about which coaches are about to be fired in the next month or so. And there was a Dan Graziano report from ESPN on Wednesday saying that people he is talking to around the league are keeping an eye on the situation in Miami to see if Ross does pull the plug on Mike McDaniel if he has a bad ending to the season.

So, while I don’t think McDaniel will get fired, he better not go 0-4 or 1-3 in these final four games, or that situation may be fluid, and he could be out on his ass without a job.

I know Dolphins fans are on both sides of this conversation. Some have seen enough of McDaniel and have lost faith in him. Others still view him as a breath of fresh air, happy with “just making the playoffs,” and see him as a success.

The reality of both situations is correct. Miami was a dead organization, and getting to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons is a big accomplishment. But, in both seasons, Miami was 8-3 and 9-3 and had late-season collapses both years. Plus, with the amount of talent McDaniel has on this team, not winning a division or playoff game is frustrating.

When you look at this season, Tua’s concussion completely derailed it. Missing a month put Miami in a big hole, which they hope to climb out of but may not be able to. Time will tell.

Fans will want to know if the decision to select Skylar Thompson (or Mike White) as the team’s second-best quarterback was based on who played better in training camp. Was Chris Grier the one to sign off on it, or did Mike McDaniel co-sign and agree?

If Mike McDaniel didn’t see an issue with Skylar Thompson as the team’s #2 quarterback and didn’t push for something better (especially after both Thompson and White played poor football in August), we have a problem.

That brings us to where we are now: Miami is 6-7 with four games left to play. If the Dolphins win two or three and miss out on the playoffs, it stinks, but hey, they put up a good fight, didn’t quit, and came close.

On the other hand, if they go 1-3 or, god forbid, 0-4 in this final month and end the season with six or seven wins, it’s time to discuss the direction of this football team. Then, you can make a case that maybe it is time to move on from McDaniel (as well as Grier) and get a fresh vision and new approach moving forward.

Mike McDaniel wasn’t your typical “new head coach.” Most new head coaches are walking into a dumpster fire. Brian Daboll in New York walked into a mess. Antonion Pierce in Las Vegas walked into a mess. Matt Eberflus in Chicago walked into a mess.

Mike McDaniel took over a team coming off a 1o win and 9-win season that Brian Flores built. He took over a winning team and then got to add Tyreek Hill, Jalen Ramsey, Terron Armstead, and Bradley Chubb to it.

So, McDaniel doesn’t get the honeymoon that other first-time head coaches get. He took over a 9- and 10-win team, and his job was to move it forward, not regress. After three seasons, if he misses the playoffs, the team only has six or seven wins, and he hasn’t won a playoff game in those three years, you can make the case for Stephen Ross to pull the plug and start over.

Remember, Tony Dungy in Tampa had that team on the cusp of winning and always had winning seasons. They moved on from him, and John Gruden put Tampa over the top and got them a Super Bowl.

Could we have a similar situation in Miami, where McDaniel got the organization into the playoffs again and made it relevant, but it will take the next guy to get Miami over the top?

Maybe!

So, while I think McDaniel’s job security is safe, he had better not have a bad stretch in these final four games, or else you could make a legitimate and fair case for moving on from him and that job security status will change quickly.

This team is too good and has too much talent to go these 3 years without a playoff win. And if you want to use this excuse or that excuse as to why they haven’t, that’s fine, but ending year 3 on a 1-3 or 0-4 streak and a below .500 record makes those excuses tough to hear in reality.