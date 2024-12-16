Week 15 was another chance for the Miami Dolphins to win a big game against a good team, and they failed again, falling 20-12 to the Houston Texans.

The loss was a big hit to Miami’s playoff chances. The team must win out and rely on collapses from the Chargers and Colts, who both have relatively easy schedules to end the season.

Assuming there’s no Miami miracle, it’s time to start reading mock drafts. This game actually mirrored the team’s playoff loss to Kansas City a bit. The defense kept Miami in the game, allowing just 181 yards, but the offense couldn’t get anything going.

Tua Tagovailoa committed four turnovers (3 INTs, 1 fumble), ending his streak of strong play, and the running game was basically non-existent (52 yards, 2.7 yards per rush). Like last year, Miami’s greatest strength let it down in a big spot.

“Same Ole Dolphins” doesn’t even feel like it covers it at this point. For one of the first times during the team’s two decades of mediocre play, Miami’s roster isn’t filled with bad players. On paper, the team is more than good enough to make the playoffs and win a game.

In practice, hubris, poor team-building philosophy, and a soft team have unraveled what looked to be an incredibly potent roster. A lot needs to happen with this team going forward, but first, let’s look at what happened in yesterday’s game.

Dolphins All-22 Review vs. Texans

Playing The Blame Game With Tua’s INTs

As mentioned above, it was not a banner day for Miami’s quarterback. Coming off the heels of one of his best-career performances against the Jets, Tua laid an egg against the Texans’ potent pass defense.

Besides the four turnovers, Tagovailoa completed 29-of-40 passes for 196 yards and one touchdown.

The advanced stats aren’t much prettier, either. Tua recorded his worst EPA per dropback of the season yesterday (-0.23) and his third-worst success rate (41.9%). It’s his worst EPAPerDB since the team’s Germany game vs. KC.

So, let’s play my least favorite game on the planet: Who is to blame for the interceptions? Tua’s first INT is the most hotly debated one, so we’ll start there.

Here’s a look at Tua’s INTs from yesterday. I have a “no Tua debates” rule on here, so I’ll let y’all draw your own conclusions. pic.twitter.com/bwnUz9YoG8 — Dante Collinelli (@DanteCollinelli) December 16, 2024

There’s debate centered around this play because of something Mike McDaniel said during his halftime interview. When asked about the turnovers, McDaniel implied that Tyreek Hill didn’t run the correct route on the play above.

Hill’s been known to do that occasionally, so I don’t believe McDaniel lied. Okay, so it’s all on Hill, right? Is it an open and shut case? Not so fast.

The tape shows something less straightforward. Pre-snap Houston shows zone coverage, as nobody follows Malik Washington’s return motion. Tua probably thinks this will be some variation of Cover 3, given there’s a high safety.

However, it ends up being Inverted Cover 2 with a middle-of-the-field robber. Inverted Cover 2 is a variation of Cover 2 where the cornerbacks defend the deep zones instead of the safeties. For Hill’s part, he runs what looks like a traditional over route, and Tua throws the ball right to the sitting robber.

We know Hill ran the wrong route on this play, but what was the correct route? Perhaps Hill was supposed to flatten his break at the Texans’ 29 instead of curving it to develop past the robber safety? I could also see an argument for Hill needing to avoid the hook defender altogether, making this route more of a skinny post.

That said, I still don’t think this is a good decision by Tua. Bullock is standing on the 25 and has eyes on it the whole way. Perhaps Hill making a sharper cut makes this an incompletion because he would’ve collided with Bullock, but no version of this ends in a completion.

It’s either an INT, or Hill takes a huge hit, and the ball falls incomplete. There’s also a small chance Hill saw the robber and attempted to stem his route upfield as an adjustment because he knew nothing across the middle would work. Tua wasn’t on the same page, and it ended in an INT.

This INT says more about the Dolphins’ offense than it does about Tua. Tagovailoa is told to trust the offense no matter what — check the defense pre-snap and let it rip post-snap.

It’s total blind trust with no ability to deviate from a set path. If Tua checks the safeties post-snap, a routine task for an NFL quarterback, this INT doesn’t happen. Tua can read defenses, so I’m not accepting that excuse.

Who’s to blame for this INT? Everyone. Hill deserves the most, and Tua deserves a share, but so does the offense and its architect, McDaniel. Tua has thrown roughly this exact INT multiple times in the past three seasons. At a certain point, the coaching emphasis needs to change to allow for more wiggle room post-snap.

This next INT is a little more cut and dry. The Texans show single-high, man coverage across the board, and that’s what they play. Hill is matched up with Derek Stingley in the slot and running a deep-out route.

Tua sees this and wants to take a 1-on-1 shot to Hill, which is completely defensible. Hill is Miami’s best player, and they need a big play in the red zone. There’s a mostly clean pocket on this play, too. Patrick Paul gives up the outside edge to Tua’s right, but it doesn’t affect Tua’s throwing platform much.

The problem here is with the throw. This ball must be thrown toward the sideline. Stingley is in tight-man coverage, playing on Hill’s backside hip the entire way. Any throw with inside placement is in danger.

This throw was poorly placed and floated too much, allowing Stingley to undercut it and make the easy INT. It’s excellent coverage by Stingley, but this is poorly placed by Tua — this INT is on him.

The last INT is another one getting a decent amount of debate online. Coverage-wise, it’s roughly the same look as the play above. Again, Hill is lined up with Stingley in man coverage from the slot. Tua’s pocket is mostly clean on this snap, too. The right side has some initial trouble but mostly gets the job done.

This time, Hill is running a slot fade, and he correctly wins outside leverage at the snap. Tua leverages this ball well, giving Hill a chance to high point and make a play, but Stingley just rips the ball from his hands.

Assigning blame for this INT is hard because Stingley deserves more credit than anyone else deserves blame. This is an incredible INT by a player who could make the All-Pro team this season.

Could Tua’s throw have been three more yards upfield? Sure, but I’m not convinced that changes the outcome. The ball hit Hill in the hands, and Stingley ripped it away from him.

Hill should shoulder the blame for this one. He’s one of the NFL’s highest-paid receivers, and this pass hit him in the hands. Make a play for your quarterback! However, Stingley also deserves his flowers for an incredible INT.

Welcome Back, Tackling!

It’s worth highlighting the team’s run defense to cover something positive from Sunday’s contest because it did an excellent job. The Dolphins only allowed 77 rushing yards on 20 attempts, but that’s actually slightly misleading.

Of those 77 yards, 35 came on the fake punt, meaning the Dolphins only allowed 42 yards on true rushing attempts. If you want to be even kinder, you could widdle that number down to 27 yards since Tank Dell should’ve been tackled for no gain on his 15-yard rush.

Whether you’re kind or not, there’s no debating how well Miami played vs. the run. It was a spirited effort for a team that has struggled with tackling and physicality in recent weeks. The defense’s success rate vs. the run was 85.7 percent, the highest mark of the season.

The play above is a great highlight of one of the defense’s few bright spots this season, Jordyn Brooks. He’s been Miami’s most consistent back-seven defender and one of the few who should remain on the roster next season.

Watch him key this run and then fire downhill, make himself skinny to get through the gap, and bring down Mixon behind the line of scrimmage. This is textbook linebacker play, and Brooks has been doing it all season.

Great push by Ogbah here pic.twitter.com/XRNamT8Dwr — Dante Collinelli (@DanteCollinelli) December 16, 2024

This play helped the Dolphins keep the Texans out of the end zone at the end of the first half, following Tua’s INT to Calen Bullock. Watch Emmanual Ogbah use his length and strength to compress the tight end into the backfield.

That displacement prevents Dalton Schultz, who is pulling across, from getting to a second-level defender, leaving Kendall Fuller with a free run. Fuller has had some rough moments in run defense this season, but he did his job on this one.

Almost looks the chip helps Campbell get free on this one. pic.twitter.com/JkTkhRDMSS — Dante Collinelli (@DanteCollinelli) December 16, 2024

Lastly, it’s worth talking about this play from Calais Campbell. He stacks and sheds Laremy Tunsil almost immediately off the snap, forcing Mixon to improv and ultimately gain about two yards.

Campbell got some help from the chipping tight end, as it looks like that threw Tunsil off the block a bit. Still, this was an important stop for the defense as Houston would eventually punt, giving Miami’s offense another chance to tie the game.

Unfortunately, we all know how that turned out.

The rest of the season will be about figuring out who wants to be here long-term. Which players take playing for pride seriously, and which ones don’t? The Texans are not a good offensive line or running team, but the defense’s effort and physicality were noticeably better this week.